It’s no secret that no one on the Arlington City Council relies on public transit, and Via Rideshare proves it.
Via is an app originally designed for Manhattan, an area that already has other forms of public transit, allowing Via to supplement an already-saturated system.
Manhattan also has crosswalks. The Via algorithm assumes there is a crosswalk on every intersection and often sets pickup spots across busy streets with no crosswalks because suburban Texas is not urban New York City.
Via is a lazy excuse for public transit that expertly combines the downsides of public transit and ridesharing. We love having the long wait times of traditional public transit without the consistent stops; the unpredictability of ride-sharing without the ability to truly customize your stop; and all the bells and whistles of ride-sharing apps, complete with bugs and glitches.
Hopefully you don't use Via to get to work. If you do and you work nights or Sundays, it sucks to suck.
Via vans have lower capacity than traditional buses or trains, so expanding Via always adds even more traffic to the construction-filled cityscape of Arlington. Autonomous vehicles will make this worse, but of course officials are always starstruck by new tech, even if it's useless.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. What Arlington needs is a traditional public transit system that is focused on reliability and consistency, not a childish fixation on pollutive, unreliable and unnecessary technology.
