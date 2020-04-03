Dear Shorthorn staff and sponsors:

Thank you for the excellent journalism you've provided both before and now during this pandemic. As a former daily and weekly newspaper reporter, photographer and editor, I say "Bravo!"

Your work matters. Pay attention to the details. Anticipate the questions your readers may want answered. If you've not already done so, please tell us with an editorial who and how many of y'all are working behind the scenes. Is the loss of advertising revenue a problem?

opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

