Athletic trainers are health care professionals who never stop caring for the patients they serve. They take actions each day to reduce risks, prevent injuries and improve performance. They work day in and day out to keep athletes, employees, public servants and service men and women moving and doing what they love. March is National Athletic Training Month, and as this month winds down, I would like to take a moment to celebrate all the athletic trainers of UTA.

Thank you to the athletic training staff — Roy Rudewick, Gina Giammanco, Alex Dreher, Jarod Lenahan, Tasha Koontz, Lauren Jordan, Chris Marrs, Lauren Wernett and Samuel Lauman — for your commitment to keeping our student athletes healthy!

Thank you to the athletic training education faculty — Laura Kunkel, Cindy Trowbridge, Meredith Decker-Hamm and Adam Annaccone — for your dedication to providing students with the best possible education. Your efforts do not go unnoticed!

