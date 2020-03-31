In regards to your opinion piece on rent relief, why do you not address the other side of the coin? You demand rent relief for tenants; however, you do nothing to address how the landlord is supposed to continue their day-to-day life.

Landlords who have a few properties to rent oftentimes depend on the rent received to put food on their table, pay their mortgages and also pay the taxes for their property and the properties they rent.

And let's not forget, those same renters who cannot pay the rent will be the first to complain if the heat isn't fixed or the plumbing breaks. They can't pay the rent, but the landlord is required by law to fix it in a reasonable period of time.

Your solution might work well for big corporations, but it hurts retirees who have a house or two to rent to supplement their income. It also hurts someone renting out a house that they may have inherited from a family member.

Try to be a little more objective in your opinions.

