Letter from the editor: The Shorthorn pledges to continue delivering accurate, fair news to community

To students, faculty and staff:
Welcome to UTA or welcome back, and congrats on making it through 2020.
With a global pandemic, social justice movement, presidential election and much more, 2020 proved to be a wild ride for many. Frankly, I’m mentally buckled in for an equally large roller coaster in 2021.
COVID-19 vaccines are slowly becoming available, but the pandemic isn’t over yet. A new president will be inaugurated, but he’ll still need to be held accountable as the country moves through changing times.
Here in Arlington, the new Unity Council will continue to address discrimination and inequality, and a new police chief has been appointed. At UTA, we’re still operating in a mostly virtual format. We’re also still waiting for a new university president.
COVID-19 has cast uncertainty on many aspects of our lives, but one thing you can continue to rely on is The Shorthorn.
Like the rest of the university, The Shorthorn has operated in a primarily virtual format since March, when the coronavirus put us on the longest spring break of our lives. But we continued to publish daily and uphold the same standards of fairness and accuracy.
With a staff of about 40 students, we remained committed to our mission: to keep our community informed and ensure our stories reflect the student body. Every story is written, edited and published by students, for students.
We have several initiatives to serve our readers’ needs. Through your UTA email, you’ll receive our newsletter Monday through Friday. It contains all the stories we published the day before. Our weekly print edition is available on racks across campus and at select locations in the city every Wednesday.
We also continuously post news updates and promote our content on social media. You can follow us on Twitter and Instagram @UTAShorthorn and on Facebook.
In an effort to better serve our readers, we have two additional newsletters. The To-Do List is our weekly list of events around the Metroplex. The Arlington Roundup, which we plan to revive this semester, is a biweekly newsletter containing news and updates specific to Arlington. You can subscribe to both on our website.
We also encourage readers to submit any questions they have about the campus through our question-and-answer initiative, UTA Unfolded. Once a question is submitted, a reporter may investigate it, and it could end up as a published story.
Above all, I hope the UTA community can trust and lean on The Shorthorn as a reliable source of campus and city news. We’re here to serve our readers, and if we’re not doing that adequately, I want to hear from you.
In the meantime, I wish everyone good luck with the spring semester and the new year. These may be trying times, but don’t forget to make the most of them.
