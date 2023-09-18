From cramming to conquering: professor gives advice for college success

This title comes from personal experience.
As an undergraduate, I would sometimes experience cramming - even writing papers on the day they were due! That is a bad habit I left behind as it only caused me stress.
Now that you have ventured past the first third of the semester, you may need to improve your skills in managing academic tasks and life. As you make your way through the midterms and the rest of the semester, here are some tips that will help you crush your academic goals while being mindful of study and life balance, so you feel ready to take on any challenge that comes your way.
These tips are divided into three categories: time management techniques, staying active in your own learning (in class and elsewhere) and a few tips for self-care.
Time Management Tactics
Let’s start with the issue many of us struggle with, myself included - managing a busy calendar and set of tasks. Most college students can benefit from time management strategies.
If you don’t already do so, enter all due dates into your old-school print calendar and digital calendar. Set alert notifications for huge assignments. Your calendar should be your best friend. If you’re not sure where your calendar is or you don’t engage with your calendar app often, now is the time to build this habit!
Be sure you know when all assignments are due and work ahead when possible. Enter specific times to study and hold yourself to those times. Prioritize whatever subjects need more time. If you have five minutes here and there, optimize them for a quick review of notes.
There are only 24 hours in a day, so use them wisely. Meeting your own deadlines and staying on top of what is due will make you feel more accomplished, but the important thing is to make it a solid habit to use your calendar.
I recommend using the Pomodoro technique (25-minute focused work intervals with short breaks) to optimize productivity. Consider digital checklists or tools. I use the app Todoist as a digital productivity tracker and checklist to help me prioritize tasks.
Active Learning Game Plan: Taking Charge of Your Success
The key to learning is to stay engaged. Go to class and be there physically and mentally. Don't be a passive onlooker in class; be the Sherlock Holmes of the lecture hall, analyzing concepts, making connections to your experience and knowledge and asking questions for clarity.
Take notes over all the readings and review them. . Some people even rewrite their notes to remember them better. Study with a friend or a small group and socialize your learning.
You might consider going to your professor’s or T.A.’s office hours. Some professors (like myself) have virtual office hours so you can connect and learn more. Use the Canvas Student app to check in with course content and tasks for your classes.
Mastering the Self-Care Front
All this studying won’t help much if you are dozing off in class and over your laptop. Avoid journeying into burn-out-land and practice the most basic of self-care, which is getting a good night’s sleep and eating right.
UTA expanded its food options around campus but you can also bring your own meals. Take time to enjoy these basics. Leverage nature to destress: spend time outdoors when possible, connect with friends for physical activity, join a club or organization or have fun at one of the many campus events.
Step outside and study at one of the many tables around campus for fresh air. Check out options at the Maverick Activities Center. I have taken yoga classes, for a break, in their group exercise classes. The MAC is a place where you can leave your stress and worries at the door.
Finally, find a few quiet nooks and crannies around campus where you can find a place to study, read, write or simply reflect and “be” for a brief respite. This study-life balance can help you feel better and ready to conquer academic goals.
Time management is at the heart of student success, and you are in charge of this crucial habit. As I’ve shared previously, you can take steps to manage your learning experience. Engage with learning, take time to care for yourself and you will go far in your academic journey.
