Editorial: The Texas Heartbeat Act is a harmful step backward for people’s reproductive rights

A law banning abortions as early as six weeks took effect this week, with the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the new law.
The decision will affect around 85% of abortions already scheduled because most people do not know if they are pregnant until after six weeks, according to data cited by reproductive rights advocates in the Supreme Court emergency request. The Supreme Court did not act until almost a day after the law took effect.
And since most do not know if they are pregnant in the first six weeks, this bill gets around the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, which has ensured the right for people to get an abortion since 1973.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes this is a step in the wrong direction and that the law restricts people’s reproductive rights. People have rights over their bodies, and what they want to do should not be anybody else’s decision.
Pregnancy isn’t always safe, and people should decide for themselves whether they should have an abortion, not any body of government. And there’s no guarantee that banning abortion will stop people from seeking one, but there’s a possibility people may come up with other ways to avoid carrying.
The Texas Senate Bill 8, which addresses issues “relating to abortion, including abortions after detection of an unborn child's heartbeat,” highlighted one of the Republican Party’s top priorities since it was first filed in 2016. Nearly all the GOP lawmakers either signed, co-signed or sponsored the bill.
The bill will also allow regular citizens to sue family members, abortion funds, rape crisis counselors and other medical professionals if they support or practice abortions. Private citizens pursuing civil action would be awarded at least $10,000 as well as costs for attorney’s fees, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.
The provision of the law is absurd and unique to Texas. It incentivizes people to report to the government if they recognize any abortion practices. This will cause hardship for many people.
While it is not explicitly stated, SB 8 effectively bans legal abortion. Most do not realize they are pregnant before six weeks. Most abortions in the U.S. take place in the first 12 or 13 weeks of pregnancy.
Even if a person uses birth control, it still has a 1% to 2% possibility of failure. Besides, birth control can cost up to $600 annually, and almost one-third of female voters in the U.S. struggle to afford it.
Conducting research over 21,000 pregnancies, the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that people know they are pregnant at five weeks and a half on average. The bill leaves them half a week to look for a clinic and sign up for an abortion.
It is also not easy to get an abortion. A doctor will perform physical examinations, pregnancy and blood tests, and screen for sexually transmitted infections. A transvaginal ultrasound will be used to detect a possible heartbeat and view the fetus. The process can take 2 to 3 days depending on their preferred procedures, and they may feel the effects for months.
Since this is a state ban, some people can still go out of state to have an abortion. But some cannot afford to travel out of state and may have to come up with other solutions.
Lawmakers think banning abortions will completely stop people from doing so. But there is no clear evidence that banning abortions will prevent them from occurring. The bill only seeks to control and govern people’s bodies and increases the possibility of illegal abortions. It will pose a dangerous risk for people, criminalizing them and those who would help them seek abortions.
Abortion rates are similar among countries that have legalized and have not legalized abortions. In countries where abortion is illegal, 30,000 deaths occur due to botched abortions each year, according to The Atlantic.
After a person gives birth, the people who forced them to carry the child do not offer proper support for that child’s life in the form of public assistance. Many also say adoption should be an option they can consider.
But in May, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office faced scrutiny after failing to report foster children illegally housed in emergency shelters riddled with dangerous living conditions.
The foster system in Texas is already underserving Texas youths, and this restrictive abortion law could potentially add more children into an already troubled and overwhelmed foster system.
Texas citizens can start calling their legislators to express their disapproval of this decision. They can also plan to vote for new leadership who will respect and protect people. Voting in new leadership paves the way for real change to restore a person’s right to choose, and we need new leadership to demand the Supreme Court to take action and declare the law unconstitutional.
If the Texas government says one should have the right to choose how they protect themselves against COVID-19, then people should have the right to control their own medical decisions. But given the law passed and the details inside the bill, it appears the state government doesn’t care about all of its constituents. Legislators seem to care more about what makes them look more appealing to their partisan base. People living in Texas deserve better.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
