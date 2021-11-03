Editorial: Texas voters should demand reform from politicians accused of gerrymandering

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the act promised to stop racial discrimination in voting. But ever since, Texas has attempted to disenfranchise minority voters by proposing new redistricting maps.
Redistricting maps reflect the realignment of voting district borders based on the most recent U.S. Census. They may remain in use for as long as 10 years and have always been crucial to Texas history because they affect electing national, statewide or local politicians to represent every district in the state.
Since 2013, the state no longer has to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Justice or a federal court to implement new maps.
The resulting damage is apparent. For the first time in nearly 50 years, Texas has implemented new state congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts without approval.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the new state redistricting maps that Gov. Greg Abbott approved Oct. 25 provide unreasonable advantages for the Republican Party to run Texas for years to come.
The party’s effort has not gone unnoticed.
“Governor Abbott continues the shameful five-decade-long tradition of ramming through extremely gerrymandered maps in an undemocratic process,” said Anthony Gutierrez, Common Cause Texas executive director, in an Oct. 25 news release.
Gerrymandering is the process of dividing or arranging portions of states into election districts to give one particular party an unfair advantage in elections, according to Merriam-Webster.
The new maps deny every Texan voter from having an equal say in policies for a stronger economy, better schools and affordable health care, Gutierrez said in the release.
The maps splintered minority areas that have traditionally voted for Democrats and created new boundaries that include more conservative voters. The splitting will lead voters from minority areas to not make a big difference in elections since they will only account for a fraction of the total votes in conservative areas.
To introduce new district maps, the Senate and House redistricting committees, each with 15 members, work together to redraw them. They also consult expert mapmakers, the Texas Legislative Council and the public to ensure the process is as unbiased as possible.
But politicians often have a different idea in mind: they work together to draw the maps and focus on moving lines to keep themselves in office to protect their station and put the other parties at a disadvantage — also known as gerrymandering.
Members of the committees are not equally split by political affiliations. The Senate Redistricting Committee has nine Republicans and six Democrats. The House Redistricting Committee has eight Republicans and seven Democrats.
While the new maps supposedly aim to split districts to reflect population growth and guarantee equal voter representation, it doesn’t seem like Republicans intend to do so based on the maps Abbott has approved.
Even though only 40% of Texans identify as white, this demographic group dominates all congressional, state House and state Senate levels in terms of eligible voters in the newly-drawn districts. In most cases, white-dominated districts still outnumber Hispanic-dominated communities, the second majority demographic group, 3 to 1.
There are not any Black-dominated or Asian-dominated congressional districts.
Although 2020 census data shows that Texans of color accounted for 95% of the state’s population growth, the map does not allow the influence of these communities to grow.
Not only did lawmakers decrease the number of minority-dominated districts despite the state’s growing diversity, but they also chose to give more power to white voters.
After the 2010 U.S. Census, the 33rd Congressional District covered a big part of Fort Worth in Tarrant County, across Arlington and Grand Prairie, then stretched into Irving’s Hispanic neighborhoods in Dallas County.
But with the new map derived from the 2020 U.S. Census, the district will leave behind the Hispanic areas around Irving. That section has now merged with the 6th Congressional District, a white-dominated district.
When Texas lawmakers promise to not see race while legislating, people hope they will create laws without racial bias. However, in this case, state lawmakers seem to have excluded citizens of color in any conversations by silencing their impact during elections when drafting the maps.
The new Senate map has strengthened Republican incumbents, and the new House maps have lessened Hispanic and Black voters’ influence, according to The Texas Tribune.
There’s not much left to fight for over the next decade since it has become more difficult for voters of color and civil rights groups to challenge the discrimination against them because of the maps.
But they should not lose hope.
When former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams first founded Fair Fight Action, an organization to address voter suppression, no one could have predicted its influence on the 2020 election, which gave President Joe Biden the win in the state and Democrats the Senate control.
Organizations and politicians should make an effort to encourage people to register to vote by streamlining the election process for everybody.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes gerrymandering is wrong, especially when done under the guise of “redistricting.” Civil rights groups should still voice their opinions and present their cases to court, and voters of color should still make their voices heard by voting in every election.
Texas voters should do something to regain their power because some Texas lawmakers are doing everything to retain theirs.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
