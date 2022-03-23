Editorial: Texas introduces short-term solutions for teacher shortage

The Texas Education Agency recently created the Texas Vacancy Task Force following Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to address current staffing issues in the state’s public education system.
Of 28 task force members initially announced to meet bimonthly for the next year, only two were teachers.
Following criticisms from various places, including a PTA group and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, the agency announced March 15, it will add 24 more teachers to the task force, almost doubling the size of the group.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board appreciates the governor addressing the current Texas teacher shortage. But Abbott, alongside others in power, doesn’t seem to understand the roots of the situation.
The state doesn’t need a task force to investigate the reasons for a teacher shortage. They could just ask teachers for an honest answer.
Classrooms have become political. During the 87th Legislative Session last year, Abbott passed House Bill 3979 in June then Senate Bill 3 in September to restrict classroom discussions about race.
The governor also prohibits classroom mask mandates despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation. There have been 139,000 COVID-19 cases among Texas school employees this academic year, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The pandemic has introduced new challenges, such as work-related stress, adapting to new modalities and extra working hours, according to a Charles Butt Foundation study. The research also found 68% of teachers considered leaving the profession last year compared to 58% in 2020.
But the pandemic is not the primary cause for the teacher shortage, which has been brewing for years. In the same research, while 80% of teachers who felt stressed during the pandemic considered leaving, only 8% called it the single biggest contributor.
Over 200,000 teachers leave their jobs each year, according to the Learning Policy Institute.
Nearly two out of three cite a different reason other than retirement: inadequate preparations, lack of support for new teachers, difficult working conditions, low compensation, competitive career opportunities or personal reasons.
While new hires cover 11% of the Texas teachers in the 2020-2021 school year, 9% of the workforce from 2019-2020 didn’t return, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The new hires’ growth matches the increase in certified teachers through the alternative certification programs, which offer a nontraditional route to teaching certificates, according to the Charles Butt Foundation’s research. Forty-five percent of current teachers pursue this option.
These programs, which kick-started in the early ’80s, let teachers decide a specific grade level of students and subject areas they would like to teach instead of the traditional undergraduate training.
In 2015, for-profit alternative programs provided more certificates to teachers than communication colleges, public or private universities, according to a 2021 University of Houston report.
But the report also shows those experiencing alternative certification paths have lower retention rates in their careers than those undergoing traditional college programs.
By 2019-2020, less than half of teachers from nonprofit or for-profit alternative certification programs still teach after their 10-year tenure, but over 50% of either university-trained or those receiving a state board for educator certification do.
One of the easiest and most direct approaches that both the Texas Education Agency and Abbott can consider would be raising salaries.
The current minimum salary for classroom teachers or school staffers is $33,660, according to the Texas Education Agency’s website. This has stayed the same for three academic years, up from $28,080 in 2018-2019.
These lower amounts are more common for rural districts than larger districts like Dallas ISD or Fort Worth ISD, said Rena Honea, Alliance American Federation of Teachers president, in an NBC DFW article.
Annual wages have also decreased. Teachers were paid on average $55,433 in 2010-2011, but only $54,192 in 2018-2019, according to the University of Houston report.
Findings also show the wage premium for each additional year of experience decreased from $696 to $509. While over $50,000 is a good starting point for those who just graduated, the problem boils down to salary growth, as a 20-year veteran only receives about $10,000 more than a new teacher.
The Texas Legislature also prioritizes statewide standardized tests, which require students to achieve a minimum score to proceed to the next grade and graduate from high school. But researchers from Harvard University said those tests mask the real problems of inequity that underlie the failure to adequately educate children and shift the focus to testing industry vendors.
In November 2021, 66% of 3,800 Texas American Federation of Teachers members considered leaving their profession, according to a February report. When asked what would make them stay, 45% want pay incentives, and 35% ask for fewer responsibilities.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that it comes down to the state agencies and politicians to address the current teacher shortage rather than Texans. However, people can support by sending words of encouragement to teachers. They can also vote to elect those passionate about funding teachers and solving the shortage.
Between the current alternative certification programs workforce and the one-year task force, the Texas government is rushing to find the answers to the teacher shortage as quickly as possible. They resist acknowledging the obvious solutions to the problems yet focus on reducing roadblocks.
The Texas teacher shortage has never been a short-term issue, and it deserves long-term treatment from the government.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter. Le was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Jill Bold filled in.
