Editorial: Students should try their best to power through the final week

As the UTA community reaches week 15 of the fall 2021 semester, they are busy and feeling stressed with finals and calculating the scores to ensure they will pass.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board commends every student who is taking a course this semester. It’s not easy to learn to readapt to in-person learning after many virtual semesters, but those who have made it this far should celebrate and do their best to power through the finals week.
We have come this far, and we are almost at the end.
When students returned to campus this semester, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic lingered. They have to work with professors and the university to create the safest and most efficient learning environment. But as finals week is approaching, students should remember to stay calm and work through it just like any other week.
All students should learn the importance of time management, as this last week will be hectic for some. According to a study by FileMaker Inc., 48.4% of college students said they don’t have enough time to do their schoolwork, and 87% of students said better time management and organization skills would help improve their grades.
“Make sure you get stuff done on that day,” English junior Jackie Morales said in an Oct. 20 Shorthorn article. “Don’t procrastinate even more because it’s just going to be worse in the end.”
For students who are excelling, they should not be too hard on themselves. Instead, they should manage their time and stay focused for finals week.
On average, college students get about six to seven hours of sleep, according to Collegiate Parent. But adults should aim to get eight to 10 hours of sleep per night, according to Latoya Oduniyi, Health Services assistant director in previous Shorthorn reporting.
It’s tempting for many students to give in to the stress and pull an all-nighter to study. But students who get enough sleep perform significantly better during tests and exams, according to research in the Public Library of Science.
For students who feel like they’re falling behind, they should not feel too stressed. Instead, they should take advantage of campus resources.
Talking to classmates to form study groups or share notes can help. Students can also reach out to UTA Tutoring Services to receive free help with their academics.
While it’s difficult to connect with professors, whether through a virtual lecture or in a lecture hall with 300 other students, students should consider reaching out to professors through emails or attending their office hours.
Most professors would not want to fail their students, especially those who want to enhance their learning and improve their grades.
Students should also schedule an appointment with Counseling and Psychological Services if they feel stressed or under pressure with their current class workload or finals.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages students to keep calm and utilize all the available resources as the semester comes to an end. Everybody has been working so hard to get this far, so there’s no reason anyone should crash and burn during finals week. It’s easier said than done, but we have faith in y’all.
The end is in sight.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold. Harrell was not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Mandy Huynh filled in.
