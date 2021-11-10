Editorial: Problems with global supply chain mean holiday consumers should shop locally

Since the pandemic started, global supply chain issues have caused severe problems in supplying consumers’ demands. As the holiday season comes closer and the window of opportunity for buying gifts closes, people may want to look into supporting local businesses instead of ordering from worldwide corporations.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to consider changing their shopping habits and shop local this holiday season. Since products produced through the global system may not be in stock, this leaves an opportunity to stimulate the economy and support local brands, some of which are in danger of going out of business because of the pandemic.
Factories worldwide shut down during the pandemic, which has caused a lot of problems for manufacturers and consumers.
Marcus Carmont, executive director at TMX Global, a supply chain consulting firm in Melbourne, told The Wall Street Journal in the first week of October anything that had not been in transit four weeks ago would not arrive in time for Christmas.
Using data from over one trillion web visits to retailers’ websites and over 100 million items online, companies expect to send 172% more out-of-stock messages to their customers this holiday season compared to 2020, according to data from Adobe Analytics. This number will be 360% more than two years ago.
In September, 66% of over 1,000 U.S. consumers told database company Oracle they worry supply chain issues will ruin their holidays.
But the global supply chain issues open up an opportunity for more people to assist local businesses. Consumers now have more reasons to support small mom and pop shops than ever before. People need gifts, and local businesses need customers, so more people should capitalize on this opportunity to buy gifts while stimulating the local economy.
By October 2020, there were 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S., 99.9% of business firms in the country, according to a report by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In February, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank showed that nine out of 30 million U.S. small businesses are at risk of closing because of the pandemic. Eight in 10 minority-owned businesses said their company is in poor financial condition even after receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts.
The numbers are discouraging because local businesses give a community its distinctive flavor. While any city can offer chain department stores, the small gift shop on the corner of any town is one of a kind. The pandemic caused a downturn for many local businesses and restaurants in downtown Arlington, according to the city of Arlington website.
By supporting these small businesses, residents preserve the uniqueness of their communities.
While people may argue local goods are more expensive than chain products, which may be true, there are many reasons to justify that argument. Local businesses are often more selective with their products to cater to what their shopping demographics need based on their customers’ suggestions, according to Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit organization that supports marketplace ethics.
People should also consider the holiday season as the giving season. When buying gifts for themselves or other people from local businesses, people are also gifting the owners, as most money from selling the products goes back to their pockets. The goodwill of supporting the owners affects their livelihoods, which means so much more this holiday season.
Those reasons should make up for an extra dollar or two at the register when people support local businesses even after this holiday season.
Supporting local businesses also allows Americans to put money back in the owners’ pockets and the nation’s economy. For every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community, according to the U.S. Small Business Association and the U.S. Department of Labor.
When people shop online, they must wait for an item to ship. Even when they have received the items, there’s still a possibility the item gets damaged during shipping or doesn’t fit as well as the description on the website.
People who shop locally can pick the items they like best and gain instant gratification. Buying in-person at a local store ensures consumers the option to examine gifts more carefully and bring the best possible items home.
Customers can work with vendors and local shops to customize gifts, like personalizing the item or including photos of special memories for their friends and family instead of buying premade versions online.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board hopes that people are aware of the challenges the global supply chain will present this holiday and utilize this as an opportunity to shop at local businesses for their gifts and other items. They are there to strengthen the nation’s economy, and everybody should be there to support them.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
