Editorial: People should maintain health safety protocols for flu season

Two years after the pandemic started, as public health measures have relaxed and schools and businesses reopened, much of the country appears to be moving on.
However, The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that while society has reopened, we should still heed protective health measures from the pandemic to make life safer and healthier, especially with flu season arriving.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged the public to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help prevent the spread of germs. Adequate hand washing should be adopted as a personal and public safety measure.
Another way to be more health conscious this fall is to wear masks in crowded, public spaces. Precautions taken against COVID-19, like masking, likely led to a steep decline in flu cases, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. The CDC logged 1,316 positive flu cases between September 2020 and the end of January 2021 but recorded nearly 130,000 positive flu cases during that same period the previous year.
While masking may be one of the more controversial methods of protecting against viral and respiratory infections, all available evidence points to its efficacy in reducing flu rates.
Additionally, the flu can cause chills, coughs, fatigue, headaches and vomiting, which can throw a wrench in your holiday plans and potentially infect family and friends. Wearing a mask in crowded places to cut down on flu infection rates is a small sacrifice to pay to stay healthy.
Staying home while sick can also help reduce the spread of germs and viruses. Respiratory illnesses like the flu and most coronavirus cases can be very contagious early on. Coughing and sneezing — often symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and the common cold — spread germs over long distances, according to the CDC. Staying at home when sick can prevent the spread of germs to classmates and co-workers and allow everyone to lead healthier lives.
Getting vaccinated is also a way to be more health conscious. As flu activity often increases in October, staying vigilant about health is important. The flu vaccine is about 50% to 60% effective for healthy adults aged 18 to 64, according to Mayo Clinic.
Additionally, with COVID-19 still spreading, getting the vaccine can help protect the people around you. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have a 95% efficacy rate, according to Yale Medicine.
While protecting ourselves from viruses and infections is essential, it’s also important to recognize that the immunocompromised and people with disabilities rely upon the general public being vaccinated for their health.
Many people with disabilities and compromised immune systems are more likely to get sick with COVID-19, be sick for a longer period of time or have severe illnesses because of underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC. Getting vaccinated can help protect the health of medically vulnerable people.
While some may say we should move on from the pandemic and that most people infected with COVID-19, the flu or the common cold do not die from it, not dying should not be the optimal marker of health.
There are real consequences to the spread of viruses and diseases. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes it’s important to remain proactive in keeping our communities healthy and safe.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters José Romero and Ayesha Shaji.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.