Editorial: People can take pride in making small strides

It can be difficult for students to balance school and life, often hoping they will have a good semester both academically and beyond. The rise of social media does not help since it causes young adults to feel more insecure and compare their success with others.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes people should not have to feel belittled by everybody else’s successes, and they should instead take pride in their small accomplishments.
It may be challenging to do so since they may witness many ambitious individuals win awards or get involved in extracurricular activities. Students should remember that by attending class, submitting their homework, going to work on time, eating healthy, sleeping enough or having a routine, they have done plenty for themselves and their well-beings.
It shows they have discipline and are willing to complete small tasks. Sometimes, society makes people feel like they have to constantly compete and one-up one another, but it does not have to be that way.
As long as people are happy and enjoy their lives, not much else should matter.
Success does not come overnight. It takes a lot of time and effort to attain big goals, and the best way to begin the process is to be happy and acknowledge the small achievements.
A person who goes to the gym will not have a six-pack on the first day. Instead, they have to exercise every day, eat healthier and balance their schedule. And by realizing they are taking better care of themselves, they will find the motivation to improve themselves physically and mentally.
The exercise example applies to many other scenarios as well. Students can’t grasp their classes’ content and be on top of the game after the first week of school. This may make some people feel discouraged because they feel like they are already behind.
However, students should still try their best to attend lectures and take notes. If they don’t understand something, they can ask the professor after class or meet them during office hours. Those efforts will make them feel more engaged with their class content.
Even though some people may not realize it, their moods and states of mind affect their work ethics and motivations.
Happy people tend to become more motivated and committed to their work, according to research by Harvard Business Review.
While people find happiness from long-term goals or breakthroughs, everyday progress can also make a difference. The small things people achieve consistently can provide a sense of progress.
Students should remember they are not alone.
While they may feel like they are sometimes, they should remember their classmates may be having the same experiences. They should ask for help, whether from their professors or classmates.
Not only do people gain more knowledge by asking for other people’s help, they can also practice complimenting other people as well. In the end, not everything has to be a competition.
Students should also remember that nobody has the best definition of managing their time. However, using a planner or achieving every task listed in the daily to-do list will give people a sense of achievement and allow them to move on to bigger goals.
In today’s world where people can easily see perfect personalities and bodies on social media and everything can turn into a competition, students should proactively take steps to control their mental health, give themselves grace and small affirmations and take pride in small achievements. There’s no point in being negative about themselves since that will only damage their confidence.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
