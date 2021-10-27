Editorial: Lawmakers should do more research before trying to restrict transgender student-athletes

Texas restricted sports participation for transgender student-athletes Monday, joining other states to require K-12 transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex.
Republican Rep. Valoree Swanson drafted House Bill 25, the state’s fourth attempt to prohibit transgender student-athletes from competing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the conversation regarding transgender student-athletes’ participation is much more nuanced. The bill has oversimplified the situation by restricting young transgender people from playing with their peers instead of seeking more scientific research to figure out whether transgender student-athletes have unfair advantages.
Many politicians are willing to pass legislatures and sign bills into laws based on their feelings without scientific research and deny transgender people’s dreams of competing in sports or playing with people who share their passion and goals.
Earlier this year, most sponsors who have introduced bills to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams from more than 20 states could not cite an instance where such participation has caused trouble in their own state, according to the Associated Press.
It’s been eight years since the California Interscholastic Federation, the entity that governs student-athletes in California, allowed transgender students to participate in sports teams that align with their gender identity. No transgender athlete has dominated the competition enough to make headlines.
Most sports associations for students do not keep records of how many transgender student-athletes are competing, and the number of U.S. children identifying as transgender is difficult to determine because they are in various stages of transitioning or they want to stay in the closet for their safety, according to CBS News.
When explaining the decision to restrict transgender student-athletes, many people cite that testosterone levels would cause physical changes, increase muscle mass and benefit transgender girls.
However, 1 in 10 women of childbearing age has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance caused by high androgen levels. One of the principal androgens is testosterone. Most of them can still compete in professional competition.
If transgender student-athletes use puberty blockers for their transition process, they suppress the body’s release of testosterone or estrogen during puberty.
While many people attribute strength as an advantage transgender student-athletes have, they seem to not consider other factors in competitive sports, such as training, natural ability or physique, instinct and mental health.
Earlier this year, 94% of LGBTQ+ youths reported that recent politics have negatively affected their mental health, according to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youths.
Restrictions on hormone therapy, puberty suppressant treatments and transition-related surgeries for children have been brought up under the guise of child abuse under Texas law.
People should call lawmakers, who themselves should reach out to organizations to find the best solution to research and cite the number of transgender student-athletes competing in every school district in every state and how they perform before signing certain bills and laws.
Transgender people who want to level the playing field should also consider working with those surveying organizations to give more transparency on their participation in sports.
Most people don’t transition to become athletes. They transition to be themselves, and they happen to love playing sports.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to reach out to their transgender friends in Texas to give them support and let them know they are not alone. They should know some people are willing to fight for them, and this is just one of the multiple obstacles in the process of LGBTQ+ acceptance.
Because transgender women are women, and transgender men are men. They deserve to be respected, live their lives to their fullest and stay true to who they are and how they feel.
And transgender student-athletes can win without people questioning their integrity.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
