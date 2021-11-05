Editorial: It’s never too early to celebrate the holidays, just do it respectfully

As Halloween ends and the weather gets colder, many Texans are gearing up to celebrate the festive December holidays.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes people can begin celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah early and putting up the decorations now. During the process, everybody should be respectful instead of gatekeeping the holidays. People should use the holiday time as an opportunity to absorb more cultures and get involved in the fun feelings of festivals.
While Hanukkah and Christmas share some similarities and are both celebrated in December, they have many differences as well.
Christmas falls on Dec. 25 every year, while Hanukkah falls on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, which means it will occur on different dates every year based on the Western calendar. This year, it will begin on Nov. 28.
People celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles, giving gifts and eating fried foods, while folks who celebrate Christmas go to Mass, eat a hearty dinner together and open presents under a Christmas tree.
Although Christmas only lasts one day, many have begun celebrating it for 12 days, which is known as Twelvetide. Hanukkah only lasts for eight days.
It seems that they have a lot of differences, but the biggest similarity is these holidays are meaningful to the communities that celebrate them. They’re both joyful with decorations, lights and colors and filled with love and appreciation.
People should not disregard the happiness of others because it doesn’t align with their beliefs or experiences. Instead, they can choose to learn more about other people’s cultures and holidays while celebrating their own.
From the colder weather to the delicious food, there are so many reasons why these last few months of the year should blur together as a moment to celebrate. After a long 2020 dealing with the pandemic, people should consider celebrating and meeting their family members in the safest manner possible.
For people who come from multiple backgrounds, maybe they can consider celebrating different holidays at the same time. After all, sometimes people become so fixated on the tradition of having to celebrate one holiday over the other that they put themselves into a specific mold.
In the end, tradition holds families together. That in itself is the essence and beauty of these holidays. After a long year battling with balancing school, work and life in general, this is the time for people to share their favorite moments of the year with their family members.
As UTA has such a diverse community, people should show respect to each other when they share their holiday experience during this time or when they come back after December. The decorations, joy and fun moments should not be limited by religion.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board thinks people should share gifts because who doesn't want them? They should also begin buying and putting up decorations now to get themselves ready with all the fun colors. And finally, nobody should grimace whenever someone tells them, “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Hanukkah” or “Happy holidays.”
They all come from a good place.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.