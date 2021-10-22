Editorial: It’s long overdue for people to become active bystanders against sexual assault

Students and parents gathered outside of Denton Guyer High School on Oct. 15 in protest after an allegation of sexual assault between a 17-year-old football player and a 15-year-old female student.
The action was a long time coming, said parents and students who spoke out about cases at the school that were swept under the rug over the years. Female students then took turns at a microphone discussing their similar experiences, most of them involving athletes at the school.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages more people to voice their opinions against sexual assault cases whether they are survivors, know someone who is a survivor or are a bystander.
While it’s good to acknowledge October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and remember #MeToo Anniversary Week, which is from Oct. 15 to 22, the conversation should be ongoing.
People should remember that if they don’t intervene, these issues may continue for years to come.
Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, according to data by Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. A report in 2020 by the Association of American Universities shows 13% of students said they experience nonconsensual sexual contact through physical force.
People should pay more attention to the red flags in relationships, whether it’s their friends or others in public. They can reexamine their own relationships as well.
Most of the time, there are always red flags in a troubled relationship, including a partner becoming too clingy and demanding, refusal to acknowledge their mistakes, trying to gaslight or not respecting boundaries, according to Regain, an online relationship therapy platform.
Prior to the protest at Denton Guyer High School, a woman was raped on a train Oct. 13 near Philadelphia. Riders watched and did not intervene throughout the entire eight minutes as the abuser attempted to touch her and rip her clothes off.
The Upper Darby Township Police Department superintendent told The New York Times that while there were not “dozens of people” in the train at the time, there were enough to intervene and stop the situation.
The situation was upsetting. It becomes hopeless for survivors when they realize there are people around them but no support for them. The witnesses may have excuses such as they were afraid of retaliation or think that someone else would intervene instead when deciding whether or not to step in.
Over 57% of respondents said they did not intervene when they witnessed a sexually violent or harassing encounter, and only 13.8% said they directly stepped in to stop the situation, according to research by Harvard University’s Office of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response in 2019.
It’s long overdue for people to become active bystanders.
According to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, there are four often effective interventions that people should consider: directly stopping the situation, distracting the perpetrator by drawing people’s attention, delegating help or delaying the situation and reaching out to survivors to offer help or support.
People often encourage survivors to speak their truth to reveal their abuser’s identity, but it shouldn’t be about making abusers pay. And if the survivors immediately fail to name their abuser, their claims suddenly become invalid.
The conversation is much more nuanced. The psychological effect and mental toll survivors endure cannot be treated like a physical war where one wins and the other loses. Instead, the survivor should sit down — either alone or alongside their closest allies — and figure out the best way to heal and go through the process.
If the survivor wants to publicly name their abuser, so be it. But if they're going to take time to process everything and clear their minds, they should still be encouraged to do so.
It may also be mentally draining for friends to go through the process with the survivors because of how triggering and traumatizing the situation can be, but they can help guide their friends to the available resources. At UTA, people can either reach out to Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention or Counseling and Psychological Services.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board agrees the healing process through such a tragedy is challenging, but survivors should remember that they are not alone and there is a support system. Bystanders should remember that it’s important to do something if they see something.
The conversations about how to fight for and support sexual assault survivors have never been easy, and different people will have different ways to survive through the trauma. But people should remember that the experience and trauma is real, listen to the survivors and identify the red flags.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
