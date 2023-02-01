Editorial: Holding onto hope in mass shooting apathy

It has all happened before. The notifications ding, and people read about the newest gun violence incident, which, however tragic, doesn’t surprise many these days.
This time, it took place outside a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine people before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The festival where it happened was supposed to welcome new possibilities, yet it ended in tragedy.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board finds the situation all too familiar. As soon as a shooting incident occurs, people read about it, grieve and talk about it. Then, the media cycle ends. People move on, and it fades into memory until the next one happens. There were a total of 647 mass shooting incidents in 2022, according to data by Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence in the U.S.
Like many other incidents, people are reading into the suspects and victims of the California shooting, looking for Tran’s flaws. They want to know why it happened and are trying to identify any particular pattern between him and all the perpetrators of mass shootings in the past few years.
There’s not one single answer. In 2022, mass shooting perpetrators were young, sometimes middle-aged and sometimes older. In Tran’s case, he is the oldest mass shooter in recent history, according to the LA Times. Throughout all the recent incidents, the perpetrators have either been described as “Student of the Year,”quiet, “at risk” or have run in trouble with the law enforcement.
There’s no pattern for the location of mass shootings, either. They have happened at churches, concerts, elementary schools, libraries, movie theaters, parades, subways, supermarkets and universities.
The U.S. is one of the most powerful countries in gun lobbying, and many Americans believe that acquiring more guns is the best way to defend themselves from a gun attack, according to a 2021 poll by Gallup.
Since the pandemic began, gun companies have netted billions of dollars, according to NPR. The National Rifle Association was reported to have spent nearly $5 million in 2021 on lobbying for politicians to expand gun rights while limiting restrictions on firearm ownership and carrying rights, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization tracking U.S. political spending.
So, what’s the solution?
As a publication, The Shorthorn has repeatedly reported on gun violences or protests for stronger firearm controls. The publication has also written multiple op-eds that question politicians’ efforts on the issue and sought to provide solutions for what the state, the nation or gun owners can do.
It’s important to acknowledge that we can do more than simply hope and pray when a mass shooting incident occurs. It’s also vital for people to recognize that responsible gun ownership can help people protect themselves in critical situations. Criminals will continue to acquire guns and do bad things with them whether or not they are legal to obtain.
But, more efforts should be shifted toward passing reasonable gun ownership laws. It’s not about banning all guns, but it should be about the criteria to implement effective red-flag laws. It’s not about stripping away firearms, but it should be about introducing an efficient buyback program and possibly including training requirements as a necessary step to safe ownership.
In 2017, The Violence Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research center, was created for data-driven violence protection. Founded by a psychologist and a sociologist, the group provides a database on the number of mass public shooting deaths that filters the data about the shooters, their backgrounds and how they obtained their guns.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes further researching and analyzing the roots of the mass shootings are the way forward instead of meaningless talks from politicians about tightening gun laws or accusing all firearm owners the moment violent incidents happen.
But people must continue to discuss how to move forward alive because the U.S., as a nation, can do better to avoid mass shootings in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a nightclub in Colorado Springs or a university in Virginia.
Or, in the newest news cycle, a dance studio in Monterey Park, California.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks. Perriello was not present for this editorial decision, and engagement editor Ella Scott filled in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.