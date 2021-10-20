Editorial: COVID-19 Dashboard is an improvement, not endgame

UTA recently launched an updated COVID-19 Dashboard, which includes the latest COVID-19 data and various statistics since the beginning of the required testing protocol on campus.
The university has also implemented randomized weekly testing and operated vaccination sites on campus to combat COVID-19 as students, faculty and staff return to in-person classes this fall.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board appreciates the university’s efforts in being transparent with the number of tests and positive cases on campus. While UTA has made a lot of progress, it can do more to ensure its community will have the safest semester experience, as 190 COVID-19 deaths in Texas are still reported on a daily average as of Oct. 15, according to The Texas Tribune.
UTA should consider adding more information on the COVID-19 Dashboard to help students, faculty and staff feel more informed.
The university can provide numbers like the percentage of UTA community selected to get tested who actually did the test and the number of vaccination doses administered on campus to provide more transparency and show their efforts in slowing down COVID-19 spread on campus.
“Once selected an individual is excluded from subsequent selections until a five-week window is concluded,” chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email.
In September, the university began randomly selecting 20% of students, faculty and staff attending campus for mandatory COVID-19 testing every week, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Faculty Senate chairperson Jacqueline Fay said the testing process is the most effective tool since the university does not have the capacity to conduct tests for everybody on campus weekly, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
However, while implementing the randomized COVID-19 testing is a valuable effort in helping to find positive cases on campus, there has been no clear explanation of the consequences if students, faculty and staff fail to comply with the mandatory testing as the university encourages its community to participate in the testing voluntarily.
The university conducts approximately 4,000 to 5,000 tests each week since the mandatory vaccination program began, according to the dashboard. However, the university notifies around 5,900 individuals to test weekly, Carpenter said.
Students who fail to comply with the mandatory testing only receive multiple reminders to get tested.
Those who fail to comply with UTA’s previous efforts of preventing COVID-19 on campus have no incentives to do differently. Over the past year, the university has communicated important COVID-19 updates to students over emails.
Although the university has established the Maverick Motivator Program to incentivize vaccination efforts, it seems like the effort did not encourage enough people in the community to get the vaccines.
The dashboard also shows only 32.78% of students and 30.80% of faculty have self-reported that they have been vaccinated as of Oct. 13.
The number is not an accurate representation for all vaccinated students, faculty and staff since the community is not required to report their vaccination status.
It is still concerning, especially since the university cannot enforce a mask nor vaccine mandate, which has frustrated some professors and students.
The program offers big rewards such as free tuition, 16” MacBook Pro, free parking and much more, but only 20 faculty members and 84 students will win prizes even though there are over 40,000 students enrolled this semester.
The university should have gone with smaller prizes but offered them to more students to let them feel like they have an opportunity to win. Since the program ended Oct. 6, it’ll be even more difficult to motivate students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated.
However, the university still offers Moderna doses by appointments on Mondays at Health Services, Carpenter said. UTA will also continue to incentivize vaccinations on campus with $50 bookstore gift cards.
UTA is working to open additional clinics to offer a booster option, Carpenter said. The university has administered about 2,600 vaccination doses at the vaccination sites on campus.
Back in August, The Shorthorn Editorial Board believed UTA could have done more to provide students, faculty and staff a sense of safety as they return to campus after almost a year and a half learning virtually.
Ever since, the university has moved in the right direction, as the on-campus positivity rate remains approximately 1% as of Oct. 13 over the last seven days of data received, according to the dashboard.
However, the university should capitalize on that momentum to consider more options to incentivize the community to be open to doing testing to receive the most accurate numbers.
It should also find ways to encourage more students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccination, as a report from Kaiser Family Foundation shows the vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19 deaths.
The university listens. Now, the challenge is to build on that success to guarantee an even safer semester.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold. Kembel was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Kylie Burnham filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.