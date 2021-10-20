Editorial: COVID-19 Dashboard is an improvement, not endgame

HORSE & LIVESTOCK

FEEDER/HANDYMAN



Local equestrian center has immediate opening

for a livestock feeder and handyman.

Must have experience with horses and livestock,

and be able to run a tractor,

zero-turn lawnmower, weed eater.

Light maintenence and repairs.

Weekend and weekday shifts are afternoon/evening.



Contact 817-683-5610 or email

trinityriverfarmtx@sbcglobal.net