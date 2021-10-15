Editorial: A diverse student body deserves a diverse reading selection

Books reflect real life, and the current diverse population should be reflected in the books students read. After decades of curriculums with books focused on white characters and stories, a racially diverse student body should have options to read books with characters from many backgrounds.
Of 41% of U.S. adults between 18 and 24 enrolled in college in 2018, 59% are of Asian descent, 42% are white, 37% are Black and 36% identify as Hispanic, according to data by National Center for Education Statistics in 2020.
The center also reported in 2018 that 53% of students in public elementary and secondary schools are either non-white or biracial.
However, the literature content being presented in classrooms does not reflect the diversity of the U.S. student population.
Since October is National Book Month, The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to consider supporting literature books with diverse characters or written by authors from different socio-economic, racial and cultural backgrounds. People should be exposed to different cultures and the hardships people of color experienced and are living through today.
Some people consider offering diverse book selections as indoctrinating and making white children feel guilty. They don't relate to diversity and tend to ignore color and different races in the world.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 into law in June and went into effect in September, which prescribes how Texas teachers should teach about current events and America’s history of racism. The bill is a move to “abolish critical race theory in Texas,” Abbott said.
There’s no point in suppressing or shying away from discussion about different races and cultures. Instead, people should learn to explore and embrace them, and literature is one way to do so.
Schools have a responsibility to educate children and open their minds regarding complex issues. Not allowing students to read books centered around different perspectives minimizes the obstacles many people face.
Katy Independent School District decided to temporarily remove the John Newbery Medal-winning book New Kid written by Jerry Craft from circulation and canceled the author’s appearance at the school on Oct. 4 because parents claimed his book teaches critical race theory.
Critical race theory’s foundation dates back to the ‘70s when law professors including Harvard Law School’s Derrick Bell explored how race and racism have shaped American law and society. However, conservatives have called it a “divisive, un-American propaganda” in recent years.
The graphic novel follows a person of color in the seventh grade navigating life at a predominantly white school.
The district said it may reschedule Craft’s appearance after conducting a 15-day review on the book.
Banning a book will not stop the discussion about diversity, especially since many children have access to the internet and can come across any information. Schools should begin positively portraying people from all ethnic, gender and identity backgrounds to their students.
Even though parents can influence the K-12 curriculum, college students also face old reading materials even though professors have more freedom with their curriculum.
The most popular English literature books taught in universities come from past decades or centuries, according to research from over 400,000 syllabi conducted by Open Syllabus, a nonprofit research organization that collects and analyzes syllabi to support novel teaching.
While those books are classics and have proven their places, professors should also be flexible and assign more modern and contemporary novels to their students.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford, The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead or The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. are some novels that reflect current views on race, gender, sexual assault and the LGBTQ+ community in our society.
Professors and teachers should use the class environment to encourage students to comprehend social issues through books written by authors from different backgrounds. They should also give students options to choose the books they want to read based on the synopsis rather than simply assigning it at the beginning of the semester.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes there is never one single story to tell for anything. Everybody should use books to educate themselves on multiple social matters and embrace more ethnically diverse authors in their education curriculums.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold. Kembel was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Kylie Burnham filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.