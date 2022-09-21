Editorial: Young people want engagement beyond the polls

After the Texas abortion trigger law went into effect, UTA students expressed frustration at the political process, despite being civically engaged. Some even participated in a peaceful rally on campus earlier this month, voicing both pro and anti-abortion perspectives.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that young citizens do care about politics and will make it to the polls if the policies and platforms concern them, as evidenced by the recent protest on campus. Therefore, public officials should spend more effort in engaging with young people through their platforms.
While the 2020 presidential election saw “one of the highest rates of youth electoral participation since the voting age was lowered to 18,” youth voter turnout consistently remains low, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.
For decades, young voters consistently had the lowest voter turnout among all age groups, according to Statista, a German data company.
While this is often for a myriad of reasons, it is reasonable to assume low youth voter turnout is partly caused by young voters not being engaged with or not feeling represented by the two-party system in U.S. politics. Young people from both parties are less likely to say they feel well-represented by their respective parties.
While 84% of Republicans aged 65 and older said they feel represented by their party, only 59% of Republicans under 30 responded the same, according to data from the Pew Research Center in 2021. Moreover, while 89% of Democrats aged 65 and older felt represented by their party, only 65% of young Democrats agreed.
This data demonstrates young people are not feeling as engaged by the two parties as their older counterparts. However, politicians and political parties can lower this gap by making a concerted effort to reach young voters where they’re at and talk about issues that are important to them.
English sophomore Oliver Overton previously told The Shorthorn they wanted more engagement on social issues beyond appeals to go to the polls.
“The people wanting us to go vote keep saying ‘Come vote,’ and it’s like, ‘But what are you doing other than asking us to come vote?’” Overton said. “I feel like more people would go vote if they’d give us actual steps that they were taking.”
Abortion is an issue on many young people’s minds. More than 3 in 4 young people believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a joint CBS News and YouGov poll of 1,591 adults in June 2022.
This provides politicians an opportunity to engage young voters on this issue by distributing information on what’s being done about abortion access and how younger Americans can join pro or anti-abortion movements if they see fit.
Young people are also engaged in the ongoing climate crisis. Gen Zers and millennials are more likely than older generations to see a link between human activity and climate change, according to the Pew Research Center in 2019.
Climate change is either a top concern or one of several important concerns for 77% of Gen Zers, according to another survey by the Pew Research Center in 2021.
Since climate change -— along with other societal issues — can’t be fixed at the ballot box, a lack of communication on their platforms from politicians to young voters can lead many young people to feel similarly to Overton.
Abortion and climate change aren’t the only issues young people care about, as immigration, racial discrimination, police brutality, guns and the cost of college also ranked high on the minds of young people according to an analysis by scholars at the Stanford Graduate School of Education.
Despite lower voter turnout, young people care about many issues. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes broad appeals to vote are not enough to get young people engaged in the political process, and public officials should take steps to communicate with young voters on what directly impacts them.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters José Romero and Ayesha Shaji. Romero was not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Wolf Isaly filled in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.