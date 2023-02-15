Editorial: Workplaces should continue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

As companies and employees begin to embrace more diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in their hiring processes, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott is warning state agencies and public universities that such attempts are illegal.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that diverse schools and workplaces promote growth and innovation, and people should embrace diverse social environments. With legislation proposed in Florida and murmurs in Texas to remove diversity, equity and inclusion programs from government agencies and public education, political attacks on diversity initiatives are a growing trend.
Gardner Pate, Texas Chief of Staff, released a memo Feb. 4 saying diversity, equity and inclusion programs “favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others.”
The belief that diversity initiatives in business and education are discriminatory also arose from different governor‘s offices. In Florida, the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis released a statement in January planning to “prohibit DEI, [Critical Race Theory] and other discriminatory programs.”
While these documents do not specify what demographics are being discriminated against, it is clear who they believe are the victims of these initiatives. The fear of affirmative action and diversity approaches taking opportunities away from white Americans is nothing new.
Many opponents of diversity initiatives in workplaces and higher education argue that these initiatives stop qualified applicants from getting the positions they deserve. They believe that opportunities are given simply because of an applicant’s race or ethnicity.
This argument surrounding diversity initiatives in hiring implies that an applicant is unqualified for their current position because of their race or ethnicity. The idea that a person of color gets a position only because of their race is unfair. It assumes they are unqualified before even seeing the quality of their work.
Diversity, equity and inclusion policies affect more than hiring and university admissions. Many of these policies provide resources for minority groups, such as people with disabilities and veterans. In universities, many policies and programs exist to ensure that students of color stay in school and graduate.
In businesses and universities, attracting and maintaining diversity is important for growth and innovation. Corporations in the top quartile for diversity outperformed companies in the bottom quartile by 36% in profitability, according to 2019 research by McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the chief human resources agency and personal policy manager for the federal government, states that inclusive environments are key to improving the quality of the workforce.
“These environments where all employees feel included and valued are yielding greater commitment and motivation, which translates into fewer resources spent on employee turnover, grievances and complaints,” according to the office.
While a diverse workforce does improve growth and quality, having diverse leadership might be even more important. In the McKinsey & Company research, companies in the bottom quartile for ethnic and gender diversity in leadership were 27% more likely to underperform on profitability.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management finds the ideas brought by diverse perspectives allow for a more innovative workforce. When combined with proper management, ideas from different perspectives build new products, services and better collaboration.
When discussing diversity, people often only think about ethnic and racial diversity. But the diversity of thought and experience is just as, if not more, important. That’s what makes hearing the thoughts and ideas of minorities so valuable.
Diverse perspectives and ideas come from people’s experiences and backgrounds, which are shaped by race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and disability. Without these, it might be difficult to understand and tackle the complex issues that face our world today and in the future.
In 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau projected that by 2045, the non-Hispanic white population is expected to be 49.7% of the population. With rising ethnic diversity in the country, racial equity and unity have become more important.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that our schools and workplaces are where future politicians, police officers and board members get educated and built up. If we want to create the United States for everyone, our politicians and university leaders should grow and protect their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Without everyone equal at the table, America’s future might not be for everyone.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks. Hendricks and Humphrey were not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Wolf Isaly and multimedia editor Christine Vo filled in.
