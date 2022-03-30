Editorial: Who’s to blame for the gas price increase?

As worldwide gas prices reached record highs over the past month, many Americans are turning their frustration toward President Joe Biden and criticizing that he’s contributed to the current price increase. However, he’s not to blame for the gas price hike.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes multiple factors affect the gas price increase, such as crude oil prices, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Keystone XL pipeline. A U.S. presidential term — especially one lasting only 14 months like Biden’s so far — hardly has much power to dictate gas prices.
Many countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Norway and Russia, export crude oil, which is petroleum from an oil well.
Two main places that determine oil prices are West Texas Intermediate, which reflects prices in North America, and Brent, which indicates prices in Europe. Currently, prices from both are moving upward in tandem, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data.
The gas price increase is a global issue, not just a U.S. issue. As COVID-19 cases decline worldwide, people are traveling again, increasing the gasoline demand.
The current conflict between Russia and Ukraine also contributes to many countries avoiding importing Russian oil, including the U.S. The volatility causes panic and allows opportunities for gas prices to rise.
In an interview with Fox Business, former Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. has achieved “energy independence” for the first time in 70 years.
However, while the U.S. was the top oil producer in 2020, yielding 20% of the world’s total share, it still imported approximately 7.9 million oil barrels per day in the same year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Last year, the U.S. imported 672,000 oil barrels from Russia, which only accounted for approximately 8% of U.S. liquid field imports. While it’s not the top oil importer for the U.S., Russia still plays a part in controlling nationwide gas prices.
Amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Biden has faced pressure from both parties to ban Russian oil imports in the U.S. as an action to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In early March, Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett sponsored H.R. 6968, which called for the U.S. to suspend energy imports from Russia. The bipartisan bill, which passed the House of Representatives 414-17, came after the Biden administration imposed financial, trade and technological assets against Russia, according to The New York Times.
Following the bill, Biden announced the U.S. would stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal and said the decision would cost Americans as much as Russians. But a decision that came from a bipartisan bill has made Biden the Republicans’ target.
The problem is Biden will receive criticism for any issues potentially concerning Americans, even if it’s not his fault. Right-wing politicians won’t hesitate to utilize this opportunity and play the blame game for political points with their biases instead of introducing real solutions to address the issue. Unfortunately, many Americans fall for those tactics and blame Biden without doing their own research.
Most criticisms toward Biden come from his decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have expanded an existing system transporting oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast, for environmental concerns. Most Republicans say the blockage contributed to the gas prices climbing.
Since its initial announcement in 2008, the Keystone XL pipeline has been controversial among Americans. In 2015, the Obama administration denied the energy company TransCanada’s construction permit. The Trump administration approved the permit two years later, but the project again stalled. By the time Biden became president, the company had only constructed 8% of the pipeline before he halted construction once again.
In 2017, a U.S. State Department spokesperson under Trump’s presidency said the approval and construction of the Keystone XL pipeline would have minimal impact on refined petroleum prices, according to PolitiFact. And even if Biden supported the pipeline, TransCanada estimated in 2020 that it might enter service in 2023. There’s no evidence to prove how Keystone XL would have operated under current circumstances.
But that’s not what Biden’s critics want Americans to believe. They attack the president to rally support from those understandably frustrated with the record-high gas prices. As the 2022 midterm elections approach, they embrace ideas that the gas price problem is a U.S.-only issue and that Keystone XL pipeline would have changed the situation, even if proven false.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands the frustrations of many Americans affected by the current gas prices. However, people should be aware of many politicians who choose to argue instead of finding solutions or calming their constituents down.
In best-case scenarios, the Democratic Party and Biden would speak up and clarify the truth; voters would see through certain politicians’ tactics, and more people would research to learn about the global gas price issue.
Unfortunately, that seems too good to be true.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
Last year Biden's admin stated they wanted high gas prices to force everyone onto environmentally damaging electric vehicles. They said this was their policy. Biden cancelled drilling leases on federal land, reduction in supply... He cancelled the Keystone pipeline. They have cancelled working pipelines as well. This is intentional. Cost of living going up makes people dependent on government, which gives "Progressives" power. More poor people is good for democrats, they want you stuck in fear and debt until you submit completely.
Editorial Team,
You pose several arguments trying to put the focus of oil on Russia, and you are correct, they are causing problems, but you’re missing the point. Your own graphic shows a massive spike in gas prices starting in 2020. Last I checked, that’s not when this Russian became a significant problem.
The USA was very recently fully energy independent. The Biden administration has an abysmal record on energy. He did much more than cancel the pipeline, he immediately attacked the natural gas industry and American efforts of obtaining reliable energy. The United States then had to go elsewhere (foreign)to get their energy. In doing so, the basic economic principle of competition was thrown out the window, our foreign suppliers saw that they could raise prices and their would be nothing we could do to stop them. Hence why the graph you so graciously provided shows not only a reversal of declining energy prices (that’s a good thing for consumers) beginning in 2020, an unparalleled slope of increasing prices culminating in the absurd, record breaking prices we are seeing in America today.
A study saying some project will not immediately reduce prices does not mean canceling it won’t cause ripples, there were millions of dollars and thousands of jobs going into that project. There will always be a consequence.
You’re making surface level arguments and shilling for one political party. A news outlet is supposed to report, not push an agenda. And no, you are never unbiased, it is impossible for a human to be so, but this is getting ridiculous. You didn’t even read your own research.
As usual, you idiot children are out of touch. Joe Biden is the most anti-oil president this nation has ever seen. He nixed Keystone on the first day he was installed (like a virus). This would have brought in over 830,000 barrels of oil per day, but instead we are forced to import Russian oil which, in turn, directly funds Putin's hostilities against Ukraine. This is indisputable, and you are all being collectively very naive and disingenuous by attempting to obfuscate the root cause of astronomical gas prices. This is all by design of liberals who want to wean Americans off gas-powered means of transportation, and they don’t care how much suffering they cause in the process.
Been to the grocery store lately, kids? Or does mommy still do all your shopping for you? I go to the store every single day, hoping to find marked down produce and protein so that I can maintain some semblance of a food budget for my family of five. I have personally seen my grocery spending increase by $400 per month. That's a car payment. I know you don't know what one of those is either.
Speaking of cars, how many of you dullards drive Teslas or hybrid vehicles? Show of hands? None of you? I'm appalled! Don't you care about the environment?! Jk. Those cars are super expensive right now, and your parents are working just as hard as every other grown-up just to make ends meet. So I'm going to keep driving my 2004 Honda Pilot with 250K miles on it instead of dropping $40K+ on a hybrid. Why? Because it's paid for, and it runs. But I wouldn't expect any of you to understand the value of owning something that you have to maintain and care for. I'll save my breath for cooling my porridge.
On a final note, I can't help but notice that nobody comments on your poorly written articles. There are days when I check in just to see how many zeros I can find in the comments section. That's a fair measurement of your paltry readership and demonstrates a stark lack of engagement and genuine connection with UTA's student body. This alumnus remembers when The Shorthorn wasn't so badly mismanaged. Do better, children.
