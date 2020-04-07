Editorial: We must learn from Karbhari’s complicated presidency as UTA heads into an uncertain future

The abrupt resignation of our university president and the regrettable actions that came to light along the way have left UTA with a future filled with uncertainty.
As the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications continue to unfold, former President Vistasp Karbhari's resignation, a subject that would have dominated points of conversation for a long time during a normal news cycle, has seemingly been consumed by everything else in these endless days of social distancing.
But taking the time to reflect on Karbhari’s time as president is imperative, as there are important lessons to be learned before moving forward.
In filling the vacancy that Karbhari left behind, the UT System must secure a leader that prioritizes transparency and empowerment. UTA should also reconsider its relationship with the kind of academic practices that led to his resignation.
These lessons are important to highlight because if we don’t learn from them, we could end up putting our university in a similar or worse situation in the future.
Last month, a UT System investigation was made public that found UTA officials were inappropriately influenced by Academic Partnerships, a Dallas-based provider of online program management, and found that an administrator had an improper financial relationship with them.
The investigation also found an unfair/lax admissions process for online students through direct admission into one of UTA’s online nursing programs.
Academic Partnerships were granted access to UTA admissions personnel, allowed to provide input in admissions policies and decisions, and on at least one occasion offered to reimburse UTA for admissions officers’ overtime so that applications of potential students could be processed at a faster rate.
This occurred as UTA’s nursing program ranking increased and its enrollment became the biggest in the nation.
As these improper actions have come to light, there is no denying that UTA’s reputation has suffered a huge blow.
Despite UTA leadership insistence that its nursing graduates enter the workforce well prepared, the university being swayed to lower its admission standards to seemingly increase profit not only shows the worst of what a university can be, but also has the potential to minimize what it means to obtain a degree from UTA.
With this in mind, UTA needs to reconsider its relationship with Academic Partnerships, online program management companies and the method of revenue sharing based on enrollment with for-profit businesses.
We also need to carefully and successfully find a new leader with the capability to elevate our college out of this situation and provide a different leadership style to what Karbhari showcased.
Karbhari leaves behind a complicated legacy, with its share of accomplishments and failures.
Since the beginning of Karbhari’s presidency in 2014, UTA’s profile as a research university flourished. UTA is one of only 14 universities to be both a Hispanic-serving institution and a Carnegie R-1 designated university.
UTA is also ranked among the best universities with an internationally diverse student body and was ranked the best university for veterans in 2019.
But multiple former and current UTA employees and administrators have described Karbhari’s leadership to be detrimental to the growth of the college.
According to a previous Shorthorn article, Karbhari would often treat others in a demeaning and bullish manner, leading to the departure of accomplished administrators and staff.
This behavior may not only have resulted in a hostile work environment and a revolving door of employees, but it could have also made UTA an undesirable destination in the higher education world.
The UT System must find a replacement with the ability and desire to promote growth and empower their staff.
This new president must also promote transparency in all aspects of the university.
From the university’s reluctance to release unflattering university reports and research to Karbhari not announcing his own resignation until much later than required, transparency has seemingly eroded at UTA and we must ensure that we gain it back.
It’s up to everyone that plays a role in UTA’s success to ensure that Karbhari’s replacement can and does follow through with those ideals, and that includes the UT Board of Regents, UTA administrators, staff and faculty, the student body and us, The Shorthorn.
It’s unacceptable that Karbhari’s egregious leadership style went on for so long.
We must be vigilant because our next leader will determine so much for the future of our university. People must speak out when a president’s actions are contrary to the success of their university, and those in power must appropriately react to those concerns.
The decisions that are made regarding our next president and our relationship with companies like Academic Partnerships will determine UTA’s direction and what the value of earning a degree from this university means.
Ensuring the next president of UTA possesses these characteristics will be easier said than done, but it must be done for the future success of the university, its employees and its students.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor David Silva Ramirez; Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez; associate news editor Angelica Perez; multimedia editor Anna Geyer; Jacob Reyes, life and entertainment editor; news reporter Daisy Garcia; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
