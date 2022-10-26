Editorial: Voters should think about fair elections process for upcoming Texas midterms

A year after multiple civil rights organizations sued the state of Texas for alleged racially discriminatory redistricting practices, millions of Texans will head to the polls to cast their ballot in consequential midterm elections.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board implores voters to elect politicians who believe voters have the right to choose their representatives and not the other way around. It is likely many Texans do not have fair or accurate political representation, and the outcomes of the upcoming midterm elections may not truly represent the beliefs of the state’s voters.
It’s imperative that voters be more active in elections. Consistently high voter turnout could help combat the effects of gerrymandering — the process of manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts to intentionally favor one political party over the other.
Voter turnout in the U.S. has consistently lagged behind most developed countries. The 2020 presidential election saw a turnout rate of 66.8% in the U.S. among the voting-age population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, Israel’s 2020 elections had a turnout rate of 77.9%, South Korea’s 2017 elections 77.92% and Australia’s 2019 elections 80.79%, according to the Pew Research Center.
Turnout rates among voters in the U.S. are even lower during midterms, which are elections held in the middle of the president’s four-year term. In recent decades, while around 60% of the national voting-eligible population cast their ballot in presidential elections, only 40% do so during midterms, according to FairVote.
While it’s important to recognize the barriers many communities face when trying to vote, like long voting lines, limited hours at polling locations and a lack of accessible voting options, it’s clear the U.S. can and should do better in regard to voter turnout to mitigate the impact of gerrymandering.
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a national population count and provides the data to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Each state, district or territory then uses that data to redraw district lines in a process known as redistricting.
Historically, gerrymandering is alleged to impact minority communities most severely.
Even though only 40% of Texans identify as white per the 2020 census data, this demographic group dominates all congressional, state House and state Senate levels in terms of eligible voters in the newly-drawn districts and outnumbers Hispanic-dominated communities 3 to 1, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. There are not any Black-dominated or Asian-dominated congressional districts.
Unfair political representation can contribute to a gap in how people vote at the federal level versus the political makeup of the state’s legislature. In the 2020 presidential election, 52.1% of Texans voted for former President Donald Trump, while 46.5% voted for eventual winner Joe Biden.
However, when looking at the political makeup of the Texas Legislature, there’s a gap in a similar distribution of votes. In the Texas House of Representatives, Republicans and Democrats make up 55% and 45% of the body, respectively. In the Senate, Republicans make up 58%, and Democrats consist of 42%.
While these numbers may seem inconsequential, and many voters vote for both Democrats and Republicans, gaps like this demonstrate a potential disconnect between the policies voters support and the political makeup of legislative bodies.
For example, Texas has banned abortions in all cases except for life-threatening medical emergencies and at all stages of pregnancy, despite 83% of Texans believing the medical procedure should be allowed in some form, according to a UT Austin poll in August. Gerrymandering could be contributing to a lack of politicians in the state legislature who share the same views.
Yet, in 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican state legislators passed House Bill 1280, which has completely banned most abortions in the state. The Supreme Court in June overturned federal rights to abortions and returned the decision to the states.
This shows the importance of how gerrymandering can affect Texas, as the laws enacted do not seem to represent what most people want. Texans will only get the representation that reflects their beliefs by voting for candidates who believe in fair political representation and will pass legislation to that effect.
The allegedly racially discriminatory maps in Texas, which are now being legally challenged by the Department of Justice, were drawn and passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Abbott.
Our political system doesn’t have to be this way. There are fairer ways of determining how voters will be represented in government.
In England, a nonpartisan public body reviews parliamentary constituencies, what Americans consider districts, and recommends changes. Government ministers and officials do not have direct input or control over the work of the body, according to the Boundary Commission for England website.
In Canada, the redistricting process was highly partisan, much like it is in the U.S., until a 1964 law was passed that moved control of the process out of the hands of their parliament and under the purview of a nonpartisan group of electoral commissions from each province.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board urges everyone, especially young voters who can make a difference in the outcome of the elections, to show up for the upcoming midterms and cast their ballot for candidates who believe in fair and accurate political representation.
Fair political representation and the reformation of how districts are drawn can only happen if more people turn out to the polls during elections. The ability of ordinary citizens to choose who represents them in government is the bedrock of any democracy. Without it, it is questionable whether a country can call itself a democracy at all.
