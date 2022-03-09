Editorial: Voter turnout in Texas plummets for primary elections

As candidates for the general election emerge after the 2022 primary election, one thing becomes clear: only a fraction of Texans are deciding Texas’ fate.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the primary is just as important as any other election, as it’s the first step to picking out the candidates who will shape the future of the state.
However, the low voter turnout, whether from the races’ predictability or the state’s efforts to restrict voting, may mean people will not have the best candidates as Texans move forward to the general election Nov. 8.
In the gubernatorial primary race, which is typically the most anticipated race during the primary election, almost 900,000 more Republicans than Democrats voted.
Many factors may affect this turnout. Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott’s race had more recognizable opponents in former Texas Sen. Don Huffines and former Florida congressman Allen West.
On the other hand, the Democratic race felt predetermined as unknown candidates battled against former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who ran for Senate in 2018 and the 2020 Democratic presidential primary election.
But for whatever reasons, the biggest race in the 2022 primary election, which results in an expected result of O’Rourke vs. Abbott, only attracted around three million voters, with more than 95% of the ballots being counted.
By January, 17.1 million Texans were registered to vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. But the U.S. Census Bureau reported there were 29.1 million Texans in 2020, and 21.7 of them are 18 and older.
In other words, less than 20% of Texas eligible voters cast their ballots for the 2022 primary election, and not all Texans have registered to vote.
This is hardly a surprise considering that only a quarter of registered voters showed up in 2020, when voters were motivated by a presidential race. The majority – 74.5% – didn’t, according to data by The Texas Tribune.
However, this data does not reflect the entire situation.
Last September, Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law, banning drive-thru and 24-hour voting and tightening mail-in voting by requiring IDs. It also prohibits county officials from mailing unrequested applications to people, such as voting instructions for eligible voters. The law went into effect last December.
The new voting law requires eligible Texas voters to include their driver’s license number or Social Security number — whichever they used to register — on both the mail-in ballot application and its carrier envelope.
Since the required ID information on the ballot envelope is printed in small font and under the envelope flap, many people would overlook it considering they have already printed their number on the mail-in ballot application.
The damage is apparent. Before the first primary election under the new voting law, counties reported initial ballot rejection rates between 8% to 30%, with ID requirements tripping up a majority of voters for both parties in large and midsize counties, according to The Texas Tribune. Less than 2% of mail-in ballots were rejected in the 2018 primary election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
By Feb. 28, Harris County had rejected 11,135 of 38,508 mail-in ballots — approximately 29% — due to identification issues, as confirmed by an election administrator to Houston Public Media.
Instead of encouraging more people to vote, voting locations only open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., limiting the benefits to retirees and people with 9-to-5 office jobs.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board once again encourages all Texans to consider participating in all elections, as each of them has a special purpose of shaping policies in Texas. For people who demand rights and changes, the most direct way is to elect the politicians whose policies align with their beliefs.
The right to vote for all Americans wasn’t given. It was earned. However, some Texans seem to have forgotten their privilege to vote.
The cycle appears to have constantly repeated: Not many adults registered to vote. Not many registered voters cast their ballots. Not every ballot is counted.
In the end, Texas politics shows little progress despite the constant election cycles.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; editor-in-chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter. Humphrey was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Jill Bold filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.