Editorial: UTA should utilize available resources to address parking issues

This academic year, UTA is filled to the brim with students from across the world, providing a great, dynamic learning environment with the opportunity to form lifelong academic and personal bonds. However, the large amount of students has also caused stress for many.
The Shorthorn editorial board believes many at UTA have found themselves unable to find parking in the thousands of spaces available on campus due to the sizable student population. While many believe UTA should build more parking lots, the problem requires much more nuanced conversations, and the university instead can maximize its current resources and ideas for the time being.
Some say finding a parking spot on campus has made them late to class.
History junior Kyle Tunell said he arrived on campus 40 minutes early on the first day of classes, yet he was 20 minutes late to class due to issues finding parking.
“I found parking,” Tunell said. “But all of it’s been a mile and a half away from where my classes actually are.”
Nursing junior Leslie Lopez said she had to park in Lot 49, which is located on the south side of campus, and her classes are on the east side. She was also late to class this week.
In stress-inducing circumstances, like the inability to find parking, it can be easy to jump to quick solutions that may appear to solve a problem.
For example, many could conclude UTA should simply build more parking lots. While this may initially seem to be a quick fix, it’s important to recognize that this is a nuanced issue.
There isn’t much undeveloped land around campus, let alone a space large enough to fit additional parking lots. UTA is in the middle of a lively downtown community, causing space constraints.
Additionally, new parking lots may come with increased parking rates. Through the financial stressors of college, the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Parking and Transportation Services have kept student parking rates the same since 2018. This may very well have been a financial balm for students as they navigate the costs of university education.
Lopez and Tunell both said they noticed the upgrade lots had many empty spots and recommended UTA decrease the number of available spaces in these lots.
Upgrade lots are designated areas in parking lots set aside for students who purchase upgrade permits ahead of time, allowing students to reduce the time it takes to get to class since upgrade lots are often located closer to university buildings.
“There were so many open spots that could have been used,” Lopez said.
Before the semester began, UTA’s Parking and Transportation Services offered a pilot program where student permit holders could upgrade to park in unused student upgrade sections, faculty-staff lots, the Maverick Parking Garage and reserved spaces for a day, starting at $2.99.
While UTA said it plans on reopening the daily upgrade program in early September, The Shorthorn editorial board believes that keeping this program open all semester, without a deadline, will assist students’ parking needs.
Instead of having designated segments of the semester where students can purchase a daily upgrade, shifting the program to a daily first come, first serve basis would allow students to upgrade their parking as their needs arise throughout the semester.
Students should also check the university’s parking map to ensure they are parking for maximized convenience near their classrooms or other necessary buildings.
Students should be able to park without worrying about arriving late to class. If students’ parking issues are mitigated, it will only make UTA a more efficient and well-structured campus.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; copy desk chief Deekota Diaz; news reporter José Romero and life reporter McKenna Watson. Diaz was not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Wolf Isaly filled in.
