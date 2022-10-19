The University Center, usually lively on weekdays, is often found deserted during weekends, with frequently patronized restaurants closed or shut down early. This leaves students living on campus who may not have the financial means or access to transportation to get food elsewhere without affordable meal options.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that UTA should expand weekend dining options on campus and provide students with a variety of food not currently available. While it may be unfair to rush all dining options to be available over the weekends immediately, the university should start by making them available during the Thanksgiving holiday for international students away from home and those who don’t have access to vehicles.
UTA has a few options available over the weekend, such as ShakeSmart, which opens from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in the Maverick Activities Center, Panera Bread, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Pie Five Pizza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. by the College Park Center.
However, popular options, such as Chick-fil-A and Subway, are entirely closed over the weekend. Even though the Market is open both in the UC and Central Library at certain hours, fresh food options from Sushic and Kalachandji’s are also closed over the weekend, so students are stuck with either frozen and pantry items or limited options at the refrigerator.
But that’s assuming these students still have money to buy food. Many students shell out thousands of dollars a year on meal plans, which is required for those living in certain on-campus accommodations. They pay a lot for food access, only for most on-campus restaurants to be closed during weekends.
Even the Connection Café is only open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Once students get lost in homework or totally forget about the limited opening hours, they will have to either buy their own meals at the Market or starve until the next day.
On the other side of campus, Maverick Café and Arlington Eatery in The Commons are closed during the weekends, which means students living on west campus have even less options outside of Starbucks during Sunday afternoon and ShakeSmart.
UTA has over 10,000 students living on or adjacent to campus, according to its website. The lack of available weekend food options on campus in the UC makes it difficult for thousands of students to readily access the available food they’re used to during the week. The university should realize its responsibility to provide food options to thousands of students on campus during the weekends.
This issue may be even worse for students who do not have a vehicle or are unable to drive to restaurants off campus. When this is coupled with Arlington’s lack of mass transit, which means there’s no public mode of travel for carless students, the problems those living on or around campus may run into finding food becomes apparent.
Even if some students living on campus have the means and ability to leave university grounds and get food during the weekends, others do not. Some students can only pay for food through meal swipes or dining dollars. They deserve options, too.
UTA should rectify this problem by expanding the number of food options available on campus during weekends. This would give students the ability to access a variety of food options, regardless of their income status or access to transportation.
If this proposal is adopted, student workers who staff the on-campus restaurants should be paid appropriately for their labor. Some may say opening restaurants on the weekends would give student workers who staff them more work, but it’s important to consider that there is a much lower number of students on campus during the weekend versus the weekday, and these employees would have considerably less work to do while on the clock.
In the meantime, students struggling with food security over the weekend may also look into other options, such as the Maverick Pantry, where students can grab up to 15 free food items every time they visit. Those interested can visit @utamaverickpantry on Instagram and follow the link in its bio.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that all UTA students living on campus should have access to food, including on weekends, and the university should ensure the needs of its student body are being met by expanding weekend dining options.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters Wolf Isaly and Ayesha Shaji. Isaly was not present for this editorial decision, and sports editor Isaac Appelt filled in.
