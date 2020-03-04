Editorial: UTA should consider Dreamers resource center for undocumented students, DACA recipients

The transition to a university can be difficult for a variety of reasons, but many students carry the additional burden of being undocumented or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.
Undocumented and DACA students face a set of unique challenges. Many lack experience in navigating through the college experience. Even when qualifying for in-state tuition, these students do not qualify for federal financial aid. These students are also at risk to feel isolated in their new environment and always have the fear of deportation hanging over their head.
These students should not have to deal with these unique challenges alone, especially at such a diverse university such as UTA.
On Feb. 19, UTA’s Progressive Student Union demonstrated outside the University Center, advocating for the formation of a Dreamers resource center, a center that could provide undocumented students and DACA recipients with situation-specific information, internal and external resources and even mentorship and ally programs.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board urges university administration to strongly consider establishing this kind of resource center on campus.
Introducing a resource center of this kind is not a new idea. Other universities in the state, such as Texas Tech University and the University of North Texas, have established some sort of center or at the very least provided a Dreamers resource guide and Dreamers mentorship program.
Two other UT System universities have these resource centers as well. UT-Rio Grande Valley has a DREAM Resource Center that functions within its Center for Diversity and Inclusion. The center provides information for undocumented and DACA students, as well as information for the campus community to become advocates for these students.
UT-San Antonio established a Dreamers resource center as part of its college’s initiatives. The center is intended to provide students and employees with training, resources and knowledge needed to ensure that every Dreamer receives the correct information required to succeed, according to its website.
Hispanics make up the majority of DACA recipients. The Metroplex has the third highest amount of DACA recipients in the country. UTA is a federally-designated Hispanic-serving institution, with about 28% Hispanic students enrolled in spring 2020, according to preliminary enrollment numbers.
Yet, regarding undocumented and DACA students, UTA seems to provide little unified support.
Not only is UTA potentially missing out on aiding its current undocumented students, but the university is also missing out on the chance to recruit and inform prospective undocumented and DACA students that could come to UTA to earn their degree.
All students, whether they’re undocumented or not, should have all the tools necessary to grow and be successful at UTA and after graduation.
DACA recipients and undocumented students contribute highly to our communities. In 2017 alone, undocumented immigrants contributed $11.74 billion in state and local taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
This Dreamers resource center does not have to drain costs. It can start small. By looking at how other universities aid their undocumented students, something as simple as a mentorship program can go a long way.
The center can be a singular place where these students are aided along their unique path while at UTA, providing information and resources in order to bolster their academic experience.
The benefits that young Dreamers and DACA recipients bring to this country are well established. A Dreamers resource center at UTA should be considered, as it could allow those students to further grow, graduate and strengthen their communities.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor David Silva Ramirez; Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez; associate news editor Angelica Perez; multimedia editor Anna Geyer; Jacob Reyes, life and entertainment editor; Amanda Padilla, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
