Editorial: UTA should consider canceling classes on Election Day

This fall, Texas will host consequential midterm elections that will determine the state’s trajectory for decades to come. In the last few years, Texans have dealt with energy crises, mass shootings, state policies hostile to the LGBTQ+ community and a rollback of abortion rights.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that due to the significance of the upcoming elections, UTA should consider canceling classes on Election Day and commit to nonpartisan voter outreach to encourage civic participation.
About half of voters ages 18 to 29 voted in the 2020 elections, an 11% increase from 2016, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. In an analysis using data from The Associated Press, the center said young voters were especially critical in key battleground states to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
The youth vote could be crucial in determining the outcome of upcoming elections in Texas, especially the statewide gubernatorial race, where former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke is facing off against Gov. Greg Abbott.
Since presidential elections tend to attract more voters than midterms, it’s even more important that young Texans are engaged this fall for the upcoming, highly-contested elections.
Unfortunately, young people often face barriers trying to cast their ballot. Caitlyn Bradfield and Paul Johnson wrote in a study for Brigham Young University in 2017 that poll-voting times can be inconvenient for working Americans, especially those who commute.
“Most polls are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A significant portion of Americans annually fail to vote due to time constraints,” the study stated.
With UTA’s large student commuter population, many students are either at school, working or driving during these hours and may be unable to find time to vote.
The university can combat this and promote civic engagement in the upcoming midterms by canceling classes Nov. 8, which will relieve students of academic and on-campus responsibilities and give them gaps in their day to make it to their polling location and cast their vote.
UTA could also encourage civic participation by committing to nonpartisan voter outreach and providing election information to students.
Tufts University, located in Medford, Massachusetts, promote voting among its student body by partnering with TurboVote, a platform working to increase voter accessibility. TurboVote provided Tufts students with tools to get them registered to vote, applications for absentee ballots and election information.
Tufts students more than doubled their midterm voter turnout rate between 2014 and 2018, according to JumboVote, a nonpartisan organization at Tufts dedicated to promoting civic engagement and voter turnout. This is clear evidence that when universities actively engage students in the political process, they often respond.
By modeling university measures after the civic engagement efforts Tufts took, UTA would be doing social good for its student populace by encouraging them to electorally participate in the communities where they live.
An added obligation UTA has to promote student voting is the demographic makeup of its student body. UTA is a designated Hispanic Serving Institution and an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution. It awards more bachelor’s and master’s degrees to African Americans than any other four-year institution in Texas. These groups are likely to face voting barriers and often lack representation proportional to their makeup of the state population.
UTA hosted a voting location at the Maverick Activities Center earlier this year, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This fall, it can help promote student voting by hosting additional locations, which would increase students’ voting accessibility and allow them to cast their ballots between classes.
If these measures are adopted, UTA should inform students about voting options available to them by sending out universitywide announcements detailing when, where and how they can vote.
While some may argue it’s not the university’s responsibility to promote civic engagement among students, The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes many students face voting barriers due to their busy schedules, and UTA can take steps to help students exercise their right to vote.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; copy desk chief Deekota Diaz; news reporter Juan Salinas II and life reporter McKenna Watson.
