Editorial: UTA must provide students with more private study spaces

Some students don’t have access to an environment conducive to learning. Some live in distracting multifamily households, and others lack a reliable internet connection.
During the pandemic, when online learning is essential and in-person courses are not a primary option, UTA must do everything possible to help students succeed in virtual learning environments.
Currently, there are few private study rooms available for reservation on campus. The Central Library offers limited options, as many rooms and floors in the building are inaccessible to students.
UTA’s student senate is a legislative body of elected senators from each college or school that researches and votes on resolutions to effect change on campus. According to previous reporting by The Shorthorn, the student senate recently introduced a new resolution called “Out of Space.”
“Out of Space” recognizes that it can be difficult for students to find private testing and study spaces on campus. The resolution aims to create single-student study rooms in new academic buildings or convert old workspaces in existing buildings.
Private rooms are necessary for classes that utilize the lockdown browser for exams, which may require students to take a 360-degree recording of their surroundings.
We support the student senate’s proposal that UTA create private study spaces in any new buildings being built on campus and renovate existing buildings to include private rooms for students to study and take exams.
It is unlikely the traditional college experience as we know it will ever be the same. Private study rooms will always be of use to the university no matter what modality it is operating at.
While group collaboration in public areas is not viable right now, implementing private study areas will encourage students to come to campus with the mentality to study.
Students often come to campus with the intention of studying. But if there aren’t many spaces for them to work, it can be a struggle to find other safe options with a reliable internet connection.
If the university would provide students with more safe study options, students could get back to learning and stop stressing about if they will be able to connect to the internet for their class or whether they can find a quiet and private area to take exams.
Student senate meetings are open to the public and held via Microsoft Teams. Students can also email Student Governance for questions or to get in touch with student senators.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold. Brewer was not present for this editorial decision, and news editor David Silva Ramirez filled in.
