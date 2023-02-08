Editorial: UTA lacked clear communication throughout this year’s winter storm

In its third consecutive year handling a Texas winter freeze, UTA should have stuck to its well-organized playbook from the previous two years and instead created confusion.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands that for any university, critical weather freeze conditions are challenging to communicate and keep its community safe while ensuring it doesn’t fall too far behind the planned semester schedule. However, UTA had done its job wonderfully in 2021 and 2022 with early announcements and consistent messaging that this year’s missteps feel puzzling.
Instead of announcing a long-term plan for the university’s direction, it made day-to-day announcements in the late afternoons. It also turned over the decision to hold classes to professors instead of taking the initiative in providing classroom guidance.
Handling weather means dealing with unpredictability. But on the Sunday of the week before the storm, many North Texas agencies had warned citizens of freezing rain as temperatures began to dip.
By noon Monday, many universities in the Metroplex, such as TCU and UNT, had already announced they would close their campuses due to the freezing and icy weather.
UTA did not clearly communicate plans for on-campus operations until later. Hints of UTA switching to virtual mode appeared when multiple campus organizations announced the cancellation of a previously announced in-person event to connect the community after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man viciously beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis.
The university officially responded in a MavWire sent out at 2:06 p.m. Monday, stating that it would switch to remote learning and working starting at 3 p.m. until the end of Tuesday.
When Texas faced such unprecedented weather conditions in 2021, the university decisively announced on a Tuesday that it was canceling classes through Friday. By Friday, UTA decided it would close through the weekend and would resume Monday.
When an ice event hit again last year, the university quickly notified the campus community on a Wednesday that it would cancel all classes through Friday.
This shows that the university has made decisive announcements during winter storms before. But unlike the previous two years, which showed clear communication with sensible, long-term plans, the university changed its methods this time, opting for day-to-day announcements.
This method of communication made it difficult for the community to plan and prepare for what they needed to do. The university could have sent an initial email announcing that campuses were closed until the situation improved, then sent one follow-up email whenever it was ready to reopen, for example.
Instead, UTA chose to keep the community guessing each day following Monday afternoon, especially considering the National Weather Service had already issued on Tuesday an ice storm warning that would last until Thursday.
In addition to campus operations, the university was also vague regarding classroom operations. In the previous two years, UTA quickly stated if classes were either canceled or held online.
This year, the university let the professors decide to hold classes virtually “if feasible,” which created more work for instructors and put them in the dilemma of deciding whether to still be teaching.
In an email response to The Shorthorn, the university’s Office of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement said that UTA factored local weather conditions, forecasts, road and campus conditions and what local ISDs were doing to decide if the campus would close, delay or move to remote operations.
These factors would be brought up during meetings and briefings between multiple stakeholders on campus, which happened multiple times each day on varying schedules, according to the email.
After a series of day-to-day announcements extending virtual operations, the university announced at 1:28 p.m. Thursday that it would be resuming normal operations the following day, which arrived almost an hour and a half earlier than the previous announcements. Also, UTA chose to begin at 8 a.m., unlike TCU, UNT, TCC and UT Dallas, which all announced a 10 a.m. delayed start.
Throughout Thursday, Mansfield ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD all announced that they would remain closed during the storm. At 4:20 p.m., the National Weather Service tweeted that overnight lows were expected to fall below-freezing temperatures, which could cause refreezing.
By 10 p.m., UNT had changed its decision to resume closing its Denton and Frisco campuses Friday because of potential overnight refreezing.
However, UTA did not reverse its previous decision until 5:36 a.m. Friday through a MavAlert, which announced that it would extend virtual learning and remote working throughout the end of the day. It then sent the same message through TrailBlazer at 5:51 a.m. and a MavWire at 5:55 a.m.
“The decision to remain fully online Friday came after on-campus personnel observed more refreezing overnight Thursday than what was originally projected in the forecasts,” according to the email from the university’s Office of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.
The last-minute announcement put the community in a difficult situation, as UTA is a commuter school where people sometimes travel from throughout the area to get to campus. Those who made arrangements for transportation, child care or pets to be on campus would all be affected.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands that the university had held multiple conversations with experts to be as aware of the situation as they could before making the decisions. However, this was the third year that UTA faced a winter storm after two years of promptly handling similar weather situations.
In preparation for the future, the university should refer back to its efficient playbook from the previous two years handling the freeze, consider earlier announcement times for its decisions and have clearer pathways for maintaining operations for students. It should also show more decisiveness rather than relying on professors to decide on class modality.
These are the things UTA had done before, even during worse weather conditions.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks.
