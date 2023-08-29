Editorial: UTA has too many cars, too little space

Another semester of searching for a spot on campus has begun with packed parking lots, cramped garages and traffic all down Cooper Street.

Over the past few semesters, the number of students attending in-person classes has risen almost to their pre-COVID levels, said Greg Hladik, executive director of Parking and Transportation Services.

Over 13,000 parking passes have been sold so far with the number expected to rise to around 25,000 during the semester, Hladik said.

Parking and Transportation Services recently implemented ways for students to access parking easily, he said. They started implementing a parking guidance and traffic control system which gives people information about the number of available parking spaces in a given area.

These systems provide real-time information about parking on campus through the UTA Parking Finder app. As of publication, about 39% of parking spots have occupancy sensors, which feed information into the app. The goal is to have 85% of parking spots with a sensor.

UTA is an ever-growing university, and even with more space, traffic congestion will always be an issue on weekdays at peak times.

The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes students need more options to access and move around campus. Reducing the number of cars on campus should be a priority. The board came up with three solutions that we think could help students get on campus and make it to class on time.

Carpooling incentives

One way to help students access campus and reduce traffic would be to provide options for carpooling to campus.

Students who live off campus could have the option of sharing a parking pass with a few friends. Each student in the carpooling group can park their car on campus, but not at the same time as other members.

Other universities, like the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston, have similar carpool systems where groups of students can carpool together and receive discounted parking rates and reserved spots.

While this requires more coordination from students, it would allow them to split the cost of parking on campus. After the recent rise in parking permit prices, students who might be struggling to afford it would have more choices when selecting parking for the semester.

There already is a UTA student rideshare Facebook group, so there is a demand for carpooling among students. An official carpooling system could bring more awareness to this option and connect interested students.

Better bike infrastructure

UTA received the bronze level for being a bike-friendly university by the League of American Bicyclists in 2022. The campus already offers various bike racks and repair stations around campus.

This is a great start, but one issue facing bikers on campus is the exposed bike lanes on many of the streets near campus. UTA Boulevard and Center Street both have bike lanes that are a part of the road and offer no separation between bikers and cars.

These exposed roads offer little to no protection for bikers, increasing the risk of biking to campus. These risks might deter students who would consider using bikes from using these lanes, and instead, they will end up using their cars and parking on campus.

While UTA and Parking and Transportation Services do not have total control of the surrounding roads, they are able to work with the city to encourage bike usage in the downtown area. Many changes like these will take more time, but are important for developing a diverse transportation system.

Hybrid class options

The university could make more classes a hybrid-online model. This could stagger the crowds of in-person students and faculty, spreading out who needs to be on campus over the week.

Instead of thousands of classes meeting in-person Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m., one-third of these classes could meet virtually on Monday, giving the other classes more space to park. On Wednesday and Friday, the other two sets of classes could meet virtually in turn.

The university could structure this system according to classes that students often take in the same semester. For example, if most freshmen take English 1301 concurrently with Math 1301, those two classes could be structured to have the same virtual days.

The system might not be perfect, but it could allow students to compose their schedules in ways that allow them to stay virtual one or two days of the week, and stay in person the other days.

UTA could also build more Saturday classes into schedules. Though the idea might turn many away, a minority of students could be attracted by smaller crowds and more free time during the week.

These systems could help chip away at the number of students needing to park at the same time.

The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Chris Huddleston, managing editor Drew Shaw, copy desk chief Deekota Diaz, associate news editor Hannah García, engagement editor Ella Scott, multimedia editor Christine Vo, sports editor Isaac Appelt, photographer Ronaldo Bolaños, copy editor Skylar Fondren and news reporter Rabbia Molai.

