Editorial: UTA community can combat uncertainty by staying calm and flexible

After a few semesters of learning virtually due to the pandemic, most students returned to campus in the fall 2021 semester. For some people, that guaranteed a sense of normalcy coming back, and everything has fallen into place again.
But over the 2021 winter break, the number of positive COVID-19 cases surged because of the Omicron variant, and UTA announced most classes would operate online through Feb. 4.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages the UTA community to remain calm and wait for a reasonable response from the university as to what it will do next to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
It’s easy to panic as classes shift online. Some prefer to study in person, but most students have experienced virtual learning before. It’s OK to take a step back, reassess the situation and ensure they have prepared everything for these few weeks of doing online classes again.
While some people thrive in the online environment, other students and faculty in-person classes since it allows them to be more communicative with other students. But the UTA community should understand the university is doing its best to stay safe before people return on campus.
UTA has announced 2,081 positive cases between students and faculty from on-campus and self-reported tests as of Jan. 26, according to the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That is more than half of the total of positive cases on campus since Aug. 13.
As students, faculty and staff are spending time at home, it’s also worth mentioning they should not panic and compare UTA’s protocols to other universities.
The University of Texas at Austin has announced all campus activities will resume in person Jan. 31 after two weeks of isolation. Texas A&M University started classes in person as scheduled with no delays or transition to an online format.
For private universities, Texas Christian University and Baylor University require masks indoors on campus. At Southern Methodist University, masks are optional, but faculty members have the authority to require them during class.
It’s easy to panic and compare what other universities are doing and hope UTA can do the same. But UTA is not a private university, it has to follow the state’s guidance with its protocols.
To prepare for this semester, students should attend classes virtually and take notes as if they’re in person, if they haven’t already. Faculty members should try their best to be engaging and create a friendly environment to help students feel at ease about attending classes. Everybody should give one another a bit of leeway as they adjust to the virtual world again.
Professors and students should also give each other grace when returning to an in-person format. If possible, professors can continue providing a virtual option for those students who do not feel entirely comfortable attending in-person classes. Students can also reach out to their professors to see if any accommodations can be provided.
Students struggling with handling all these changes can also schedule an appointment with Counseling and Psychological Services to talk about their emotions and what they can do to improve the situation. Those going through hard times can also consider calling the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People should also brace themselves in case the university extends the virtual time longer to keep the number of cases down. Or, if the university decides to switch back to online after returning in person after Feb. 4, the community should try its best to remain calm and be as flexible as possible.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands the struggle the UTA community is going through. It isn’t easy to have to constantly switch modalities involuntarily. As Feb. 4 comes closer, the UTA community should prepare to return with the best plans to tackle the coursework as possible. The Omicron variant is unpredictable, and it’s important for everybody to know they are not alone.
MAVS Talk 24 Hour Crisis Line is available for students at 817-272-8255.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and life and entertainment reporter Ayesha Shaji.
opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
