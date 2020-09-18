Editorial: UTA Athletics must pause competitive sports if outbreaks continue

UTA Athletics suspended men’s basketball activities after three players tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed the players caught the virus outside of UTA’s athletic facilities.
We urge UTA Athletics to revisit its COVID-19 safety precautions and make adjustments as necessary. The department has created a comprehensive plan to keep players and staff safe. They have also been transparent, which we applaud. However, basketball is not worth spreading the virus and not worth somebody’s life.
If UTA Athletics can’t prevent future outbreaks, we must put a pause on team sports for the semester.
The UTA Athletics COVID-19 Repopulation Plan specifies that if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they must self-quarantine for 14 days. The plan does not have worst case scenario procedures, such as a contingency plan for community spread among team members or staff.
Men’s basketball activities have been shut down for an unspecified amount of time pending additional testing. This decision was undoubtedly a hard one, and it is clear UTA Athletics has the best interests of athletes in mind. However, the outbreak demonstrates that despite a thorough plan and good intentions, athletes are still at risk.
While the three players probably didn’t catch the virus at UTA’s athletic facilities, it’s possible they had close contact with other players. UTA Athletics is operating under a “pod system,” according to the UTA Athletics Q&A document. Pods are small groups who train together, and the document states that eventually these small groups would be merged into larger ones as physical safety allows. But team sports necessitate close contact with other players, and the nature of the game puts athletes at risk no matter what plans are in place.
Some of these players may commute, and some may have at-risk loved ones at home. Student-athletes are not paid professionals; they’re normal everyday students like everybody else. Basketball is important, as is volleyball and all the other sports UTA Athletics competes in, but not as important as players' health.
We take pride in going to a university where athletes, coaches and staff all work hard to be excellent. We long for the moment we can watch a game together with no fear. But that moment hasn’t come yet, and there isn’t a trophy, medal or title as important as a human life.
We would like to reiterate that UTA Athletics has acted admirably during a stressful situation. The department stopped men’s basketball activities as soon as players tested positive. It also informed the public about what had happened. Both of these were tough decisions, and clearly show UTA Athletics cares deeply about the safety of its athletes and staff.
There may be more tough decisions to come during the semester. Because of this, we ask that UTA Athletics revisit its existing plans and make sure they are as airtight as possible. Should there be further outbreaks, we call for sports to be suspended for the sake of everyone involved.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. News reporter Daisy Garcia filled in for Walter.
