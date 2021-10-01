Editorial: Using gender-neutral pronouns is not a new concept, people should respect them

In 2019, Merriam-Webster named “they” as Word of the Year and added a new definition to the word, which is “used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes “they/them” is a gender-neutral pronoun that people should use more, and people should learn to respect others who use “they/them” as well.
The idea of using gender-neutral pronouns has been prominent for centuries, but for some reason many get defensive when the LGBTQ+ community starts using them.
Well-known authors such as Emily Dickinson, William Shakespeare and Jane Austen have used “they” as a singular or gender-neutral pronoun in their writing.
In Hamlet, which Shakespeare wrote in the 17th century, he uses “them” to refer to the “mother” character: “'Tis meet that some more audience than a mother — Since nature makes them partial — should o'erhear the speech of vantage.”
But nobody made a fuss about Shakespeare. Instead, Hamlet is likely one of the best-known and most commented upon works of literature in Western culture, according to the Yale University Press.
People have become more open to using “they/them” pronouns when describing themselves.
Twenty-six percent of over 10,000 U.S. adults said they knew somebody who goes by gender-neutral pronouns, according to research by Pew Research Center in June this year. The number went up from 18% in 2018.
However, while the number of people who acknowledge gender-neutral pronouns has increased, the number of people who said they feel comfortable referring to a person using “they/them” remains unchanged.
Forty-eight percent of the surveyed adults said they felt very or somewhat uncomfortable if asked to address somebody in gender-neutral pronouns. The number has virtually stayed the same since 2018.
One of the reasons why the concept of using “they/them” may be foreign to many people is that only 19 states and Washington, D.C., have officially legalized gender-neutral IDs. People living in these states can have an “X” mark next to their sex rather than an “M” for males or an “F” for females on their ID.
According to the Pew Research survey, 56% of U.S. adults said they believe whether a person is a man or a woman is determined by the sex they were assigned at birth, while 41% disagreed. The number roughly remained the same compared to 2017.
This clear distinction with masculinity or femininity makes total sense for many people who feel unfamiliar with the concept of using “they/them” as a singular pronoun. To them, it has always been that one is either masculine or feminine.
However, it should not be that way.
Since only certain states acknowledge the choice of gender-neutral identities, many are unfamiliar with the concept. Thus, some people form a more critical view of individuals who choose to use “they/them” as singular pronouns.
But it is not difficult to respect other people’s wishes. Instead, more people should become comfortable using gender-neutral pronouns when referring to themselves. If nothing else, it encourages people to take the sex factor out of a discussion, allowing for a much more balanced perspective on many issues.
And regardless of someone’s intentions when they disregard another person’s pronouns, they still hurt others by doing so. People should never assume someone else’s pronouns. Instead, they should ask the other person and follow their wishes, even if the answer is different from what they expected.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to use gender-neutral pronouns and be more willing to accept people’s preferences. One does not have to be nonbinary to use “they/them,” nor do all nonbinary people prefer “they/them.”
After all, pronouns do not define anybody. They describe them.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold. Bold was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Kylie Burnham filled in.
@DangHLe
