After over two years of COVID-19, many Americans, the UTA community included, seem ready to put the pandemic behind them, even as a new variant lurks and slowly makes an impact.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board wants to remind people that the pandemic isn’t over. While tiresome, the discourse surrounding mandates, masks, vaccines and other protocols shouldn’t stop people from trying to lower COVID-19 rates, prevent millions of cases and spare thousands of lives.
Last winter, the highly-contagious Omicron variant caused an uptick in positive cases worldwide. The next wave of the pandemic could come from BA.2, an Omicron subvariant that has already become the dominant strain in the U.S.
The subvariant accounts for almost 55% of reported cases between March 20 and 26, an increase from 39% between March 13 and 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite BA.2 already causing a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, only 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and nearly 45% have received boosters. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized secondary Pfizer and Moderna boosters for those 50 years old and above and immunocompromised individuals.
However, some states, such as Colorado, Illinois and Massachusetts, have closed down many free vaccination and testing sites due to low demand. Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and Ohio have also stopped releasing daily data on virus hospitalizations, infections and deaths, according to .
State officials are justified in closing testing sites, as it’s costly to maintain fully-staffed sites that few people use. However, the U.S. was in the same situation this time last year when vaccine availability loosened restrictions, and more people believed the pandemic had reached its endemic phase.
The Omicron variant hit when no one expected, causing many restaurants to shut down and universities to delay holding classes on campus, including UTA. If BA.2 causes another surge in the U.S., it might be difficult to arrange testing and vaccination sites again, as costs are high and federal support is low.
President Joe Biden recently announced the launch of COVID.gov, which helps Americans navigate vaccines, tests, treatments and masks and receive COVID-19 updates, according to a statement from the White House. In the same statement, the president asked Congress for $22.5 billion in COVID-19 emergency funds.
However, Republican and Democratic senators are deciding to agree on granting a $10 billion package deal, less than half of what Biden requested.
Although tests are available at UTA, the community has seemingly stopped taking advantage of them.
Funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management allows the university to offer two free testing locations. The one at Carlisle Suite in the University Center provides over 200 tests daily. The other is open for symptomatic cases at 435 Spaniolo Drive.
UTA’s COVID-19 Dashboard officially went live Oct. 6, capturing the latest coronavirus data and keeping track of daily testings on campus. But exactly seven months later, fewer and fewer students signed up for the test, as UTA last reported more than 100 on-campus tests Feb. 11.
Amid the Omicron surge last winter, UTA reported over 500 on-campus tests every day. At its peak Jan. 3, the university reported 714 on-campus tests.
If there’s any takeaway from the past two years, it’s that COVID-19 is unpredictable, and it’s difficult to determine whether the U.S. has entered the endemic phase. Though positive case rates decrease nationwide, that doesn’t guarantee a surge won’t happen again.
One of the easiest and fastest ways to prevent COVID-19’s spread is to get vaccinated or get a booster, which are available for individuals 12 years old and above. People can also sign up for free at-home tests provided by the government. Every household in the U.S. is eligible for two sets of four tests.
Using hand sanitizer, washing hands or practicing personal hygiene shouldn’t be contingent on the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, wearing a KN95, N95 or high-quality medical mask shouldn’t be ridiculed. It is proven to lower the spread of the virus.
At the beginning of the semester, UTA required students to test before registering for classes. However, the university hasn’t implemented any other initiatives to encourage testing, such as restarting the randomized testing program — where the university selected individuals for testing every week — or providing incentives.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board shares people’s frustrations with COVID-19, as the world is already deep in its second year of living with these protocols. But it may not be time to move on yet. New variants or subvariants are discovered once every few months, and people are still hospitalized, dying or enduring with long-term effects.
Two years later, the pandemic is still far from over. Let’s continue to remain cautious.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.