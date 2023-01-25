Editorial: Tuition late fees can be counterproductive

As the semester began, UTA students received an email marked as “high importance” with the subject line stating “Late Fee Notice,” announcing that the university would be reinstating a $25 late fee per month on past due student accounts starting in February.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the $25 fee, which was temporarily lifted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate the financial stress of students and their families, should not be reinstated until UTA can provide a better payment plan system for students.
Currently, students can choose between picking two different payment plans offered by the university or paying their account in full.
The Mav All-Inclusive Payment Plan requires a $1,000 down payment to apply and splits into four payments throughout the semester starting Feb. 1 and ending May 1.
The Enrollment Loan requires a $40 non-refundable origination fee on top of the payment and spreads the tuition payment into two parts starting March 1 and ending April 1.
The $25 fees are collected and used to offset the operation cost of the billing and collection of past due student accounts, and they are used as a practice to incentivize customers to pay their bills on time, according to an email response from the university’s Office of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.
If students can’t afford to pay either payment system, they would start accruing late fees on the first of each month if they have a remaining tuition balance. Students who choose either payment plan but miss or are late in paying one of their payments will also accrue an extra fee the following month.
While the late fees are meant to remind students to pay their tuition on time, it can also be a source of fear for low-income students unable to pay thousands of dollars at once for their tuition in full or in payment systems.
For each month that students are late on their payments, they’re adding more fines onto their accounts, which can be counterproductive for those already struggling to pay the current balance. The late fee amount also makes a difference in daily lives, such as deciding between buying essential items like groceries or medications.
This may also place students further into bad financial situations if they pay their tuition on time to avoid more fees, causing overwithdrawal or fees connected to over withdrawal from their banks. Most bills, such as debt, rent and tuition, are all due at the first of the month.
A payment system that would charge weekly or even bi-monthly would allow students to budget accordingly and not have to worry about paying other bills on time or worrying about affording essential items. According to CNN, weekly budgeting allows people to better anticipate and examine expenses since there’s a lower volume of transactions during a week than in a month of spending.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board appreciates the university’s effort to not follow other universities, such as UT Austin, who had already reinstated late fees in 2021 and to give students additional time, but that shows that the university can still delay reimplementing the $25 late fees while working to improve the current payment options.
Now is the time to reverse this decision before February begins. UTA should set in place systems that can help students manage their finances so that they can avoid accruing late penalties and instead promote paying tuition costs in a timely manner.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks.
