Editorial: The Shorthorn endorses Joe Biden for president

The 2020 presidential election is a critical juncture in history, with implications not just for the future of democracy in America, but for the world. With this knowledge in mind, The Shorthorn endorses Joe Biden for president.
We opted not to endorse a candidate in 2016. Given the state of the nation, we no longer feel we can be silent on the matter.
We have come to this conclusion based on a range of considerations, but most pressingly, we are shocked and unsettled by the anti-democratic precedent the president has established by not committing to a peaceful transition of power should he lose in November.
President Donald Trump has said dangerous things before. He was dangerous when he neglected to verbally denounce white supremacy and told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” He was dangerous every time he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and denied his role in its spread.
But the president has eroded the very foundation of democracy by justifying a refusal to relinquish power with repeated and unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud. He has established a presidency that does not respect the due process of the American election, and that alone should disturb anyone.
If that were not enough, in his four years in the nation’s most powerful office, President Trump has:
- demonstrated a continual disregard for the environment by rolling back Obama-era protection regulations
- threatened the validity and livelihood of beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program
- repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, and a New York Times investigation revealed he has paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years
- halted funding to the United Nations Population Fund, which supports reproductive and sexual health programs for vulnerable women in over 150 countries
- claimed very publicly and without any evidence that President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower prior to his 2016 election
- cut a $200M pandemic early warning program just months before the coronavirus began spreading through China
Given the trajectory of this presidency, we cannot in good conscience recommend another four years of President Trump.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. Cohen and Ramirez were not present for this editorial decision, and multimedia editor Elias Valverde II and news reporter Daisy Garcia filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
This article alone proves that journalism is dead and that the shorthorn should be shut down proving that it is merely a gaggle of partisans and leftist extremists. Let’s fact check everything the shorthorn has lied about in this article regarding the duly elected president of the United States.
First: The accusation of President Trump not stepping down if he loses. The president has not once said that he would not step down if he is legally voted out of office. The president however has voiced his concerns of not only voter fraud by the Democrats, (which is now well documented across multiple states) but election interference by hostile foreign governments like China and others. As mentioned in previous articles and comments sections on this site, the federal election commission has noted in multiple studies that mail in voting is vulnerable to tampering which can cause chaos for a peaceful transition of power. With that in mind and with disturbing reports coming from across the country about mishandling of mail in ballots this is a VERY reasonable concern. It’s also been made public that the DNC has been gathering an “army” of lawyers to contest the results of the election if Trump were to be re-elected. Our nation has never had a non-peaceful transition of power and for all of his bluster and harsh rhetoric Trump will not be the first President to disrupt this tradition, he will insist however, before he leaves office that the true result of the election be accounted before leaving office.
Second: President Trump has on numerous occasions on record DENOUNCED white supremacy along with other forms of extremism.
March 3, 2016 during one of the Republican primary debates Trump denounced white supremacists.
August 15, 2017: during a press conference in NY after Charlottesville the president spoke about how peaceful protesters and counter protesters had good people on both sides when he then specifically said “I’m not talking about the neo-nazis and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”
March 6, 2016: On an interview with Face the Nation on CBS he condemned David Duke, the horrifying leader of the kkk. Specifically saying “I reject David Duke and have rejected David Duke, and I’ve rejected the kkk, the klu klux klan, since I was 5 years old I’ve rejected them.”
Third: Regarding the down playing of the Coronavirus, this is a desperate attempt to attack a president who has, all things considered, handled a pandemic relatively well that in reality has not even killed 1% of our nation’s population. Remember that the Democrats were in the middle of impeaching a president without ANY bipartisan support! And while Trump was being attacked by partisan hacks he began moving to prepare the country for the coming storm. He implemented travel bans which radical Dems screamed was xenophobic the second he did it. Then formed the coronavirus task force on Jan. 29. On Feb. 26 named the Vice President as head of the task force. The president then later on implemented the defense production act to ensure that the nation had PPE, ventilators, and other medical equipment, and marshaled all the resources of the federal government to aid states with dealing with this outbreak as they requested help.
Third: The continued attempts to claim the president (and conservatives) are trying to destroy the environment is baseless and unfounded. In reality the main point of evidence the left uses as an example of extreme climate change, the wild fires in California are a result of forest mismanagement by local agencies in California and failure by the state of California to upgrade it power grid system which was the cause of a massive wildfire in 2019. No conservative wants to destroy our environment, no sane person does.
Fourth: The DACA program was a partisan executive order designed to reduce the strength of our federal laws regarding immigration, intended to attracted more illegal immigration of whom would more than likely be Democrat supporters. Make no mistake, Democrats in Congress, especially the ones who have been there for more than a decade, DO NOT CARE about immigrants, they see them as the population that will replace the American citizens that no longer agree with their radical leftism.
Fifth: Regarding the tax returns, any claims made by media outlets are pure speculation until the actual documents are released to the public. Tax returns are personal documents with very sensitive information on them that should not be necessarily flaunted to the world especially if that person is a major government official that could be left vulnerable to attack by foreign governments like China.
Sixth: The United States is not the only nation that should be philanthropic regarding global humanitarian issues, and each president will prioritize foreign aid differently. Where was Obama’s support for the Yazadi, Kurds, and middle eastern Christians who were brutally raped, tortured, and murdered by those animals who were apart of the Islamic State AKA ISIS?
Seventh: The spying and collusion with Russia by Hillary Clinton, Obama, and other actors within our government agencies has been documented and yesterday (Oct. 6, 2020) the Director of National Intelligence authorized the declassification of all documents in the federal governments records including FBI records pertaining to the surveillance of the Trump campaign/ transition team and the now revealed fact that Hillary Clinton was responsible for creating the false narrative that Trump was colluding with Russia.
Finally: Until the coronavirus was unleashed on the world by China, for whatever reasons this event transpired, the United States, particularly the middle class and lower income class began feeling the benefits of our surging economy. Stocks rose, businesses did better, and workers were beginning to truly benefit. Our military was rebuilt, our borders were more secure than anytime in the past 20 years, and we began seeing an easing of tensions with adversaries we didn’t think possible like easing of tensions with North Korea, and the new Middle East peace deals between the UAE, Israel, and Bahrain. This president despite the clearly and unrelenting partisan attacks by the Dems, the media, and Silicon Valley extremists, has done a lot of good for our country. It was only in 2020 coincidently in an election year, that suddenly the agitators and the aggressors came out of the woodwork to try and destroy the president (again) and rob the nation of a fair election.
Final word: My username is freethinker25 that is not a witty name I fabricated it’s something I and every American should take to heart. Everyone should think for themselves, not just be spoon fed the blatant lies by the media and the left. Contrary to the talking heads on MSNBC and CNN when Trump was sworn into office our nation did not collapse. But if the Democrats and the left win, our country will be on a path toward destruction and this is not an exaggeration. If they win they will enact some of the following partisan policies that ONLY they want to implement; The extremists in the house have promised to enact radical bills like the Green New Deal which as AOC and Bernie Sanders have said is “some of the most progressive legislation in US history” which any economist can tell you, will collapse our economy. They have shouted that they will pack the Supreme Court with leftist radical activist judges instead of maintaining the 9 justice bench that has been in place for hundreds of years now, removing non-partisanship And eroding not only our legislative branch’s powers but will strip Americans of their constitutional rights and protections.
In conclusion the Democrats of the 21st century are fundamentally different from the Democrats of the 20th century. Modern left wing Democrats advocate for stripping our rights, destroying our economy, and establishing a totalitarian government. Do not buy in to their false narratives and empty promises. Vote Trump and vote Republican if you want to preserve and restore our country to a strong, self-sufficient leader of the free world.
Can you shoot me an email at jlr9823@mavs.uta.edu ? I want to get to know you, and maybe collaborate with you on a piece!
Thanks man,
Luc
Wah wah wah I don’t agree with them, so they must be radical leftist extremists!
Do you have any legitimate counter points? Or have you already realized you have no logical rebuttals and have resorted to the typical liberal move of name calling and smear tactics? And much of this is not about agreeing or disagreeing, this is about holding journalism outlets accountable when they purposely print lies and fabrications, and calling out their blatant biases that they claim are fact.
Your comment was so long I didn’t read it. But honestly who cares what a bunch of kids running a newspaper have to say about politics. This place is only good for local news. The shorthorn needs to focus on that and stop pretending to be libtard media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.