Editorial: The new vice president of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion should consider these items when planning new initiatives

Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Kansas State University, was announced as UTA’s inaugural vice president of the newly-formed Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on March 23.
Samuel was selected after a national search and will join the university in May, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office was created as part of the university’s eight initiatives to promote a more diverse, welcoming and inclusive campus community.
The Shorthorn editorial board welcomes Samuel to the Maverick community and looks forward to witnessing his plans for the new office to cultivate equity on campus. We have some considerations that we hope Samuel will look into when planning initiatives for the office.
Black, Latinx, Muslim, Asian, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities like Native people, people with disabilities and women need support from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office. It is necessary to ensure that everyone is treated adequately and equitably.
Many students and professors of color have experienced microaggressions on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
One Black student said she was called a “burnt brownie” by some members of her engineering learning community during her first month on campus. Hijabi students have experienced insensitivity in the classroom and have been called out by professors in front of their peers for their religious practices. Asian American students reported being stereotyped and made fun of increasingly during the pandemic.
UTA lacks tenured Black faculty. Black faculty made up less than 5% of faculty, while Black students made up 15.2% of undergraduate students and 13.8% of graduate students in 2018. Faculty of color are more likely to introduce ideas that benefit students of color, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. We hope Samuel will investigate this and work with administrators to hire more faculty of color.
Despite its ethnically diverse student body and alumni population, the university does not have services specifically designated to deal with these issues. We urge Samuel to work with the new and existing services — like the Latinx Faculty and Staff Association, the LGBTQ+ Program and Multicultural Affairs — to tackle these issues.
Transparent resources need to be available for students in the wake of incidents like the Atlanta spa shootings, in which eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed. The university needs a specific plan of action when marginalized communities experience traumatic events.
We hope Samuel will advocate and push for quicker consideration of new namesakes for campus buildings with allegedly racist names.
During a Tea with Teik Q&A on Feb. 10, interim President Teik Lim said he supported changing Davis Hall’s name.
Many would prefer to see a name that better reflects the diversity of the current student population, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It has been almost three years since the conversation of changing the name of E.H. Hereford University Center began, and still, it remains unchanged.
We urge Samuel to press the university to suspend or review the relationship between the UTA Police Department and the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington NAACP chapter identified at least six instances in which Arlington Police used unnecessary deadly force on unarmed citizens.
We hope Samuel can make progress on the proposed initiative to ensure UTA Police operates fairly without bias. Diversifying the department and conducting extensive background checks on officers can help eliminate racial bias, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Students with disabilities also need to be included in diversity and equity initiatives. Many felt “hidden away” by the university when the Office for Students with Disabilities was renamed the Student Access & Resource Center in September without the consideration of students with disabilities.
There are many issues at UTA that need to be addressed by the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office. We urge Samuel to start planning his initiatives now and to publicize specific plans for the office shortly after he begins his new position.
We have high hopes for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office, and we wish Samuel the best in his endeavors for the benefit of UTA.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
