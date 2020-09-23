Editorial: The 2020 elections will shape the future of America. Vote for the future you want.

A little over half of the U.S. voting-age population cast a ballot in the 2016 election. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a civil rights movement and widespread political unrest, it is more important now than ever before that the American people to make their voices heard, regardless of individual political stance.
The deadline to register is Oct. 5, and we urge readers to get registered and vote in the upcoming election. No one could deny that this is a key moment in American history. When the fate of the nation hangs in the balance, every voice counts.
In the upcoming election, nearly a quarter of the electorate will be 65 or older, the largest portion in the age group since at least 1970, according to the Pew Research Center. This age group is also the most likely to vote. Census Bureau data shows that about 70% of eligible voters in this age group participated in the 2016 election.
Less than 50% of eligible voters aged 18 to 29 participated in the 2016 election. Generation Z is projected to account for 10% of eligible voters, while millennials are projected to account for about 30% of the electorate.
While America is in turmoil, young people cannot afford to be complacent. We urge students to get registered.
The electorate is also growing more diverse, and this year will mark the first time that Hispanic voters make up the largest racial or ethnic minority among eligible voters. However, only about 60% of the Black electorate voted in 2016, according to Census data. About 50% of the Hispanic electorate cast a ballot in 2016. The white electorate voted at about a 65% rate.
The disparities in voting rate by race and age mean that large portions of the population go unheard in government. It is up to individuals to register and speak up by voting.
It is up to the American people to decide the fate of our nation. This is a defining moment in the country, no matter which party readers select.
In the midst of this national crisis, we urge readers to register as soon as they can and vote come November.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. Walter was not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Daisy Garcia filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.