Editorial: Texas Legislature expands reach with new bills

On Sept. 1, 774 laws passed by the Texas Legislature went into effect, with many expanding state government reach.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that some bills give the state government too much authority over Texans. Many of these bills prevent people from making decisions regarding their child’s health care, what books they want to read and what shows they want to see.
People have contested some of these laws by challenging them in court due to supposed constitutional violations. Some of these bills have been approved by the court while others are blocked while waiting for the ruling.
Here’s list of some of the bills we believe overstep the government’s authority.
Public university tenure policy changes
Senate Bill 18 changes how faculty are granted tenure at public universities. Only the university’s governing board may grant tenure, upon recommendation from the institution’s chief executive officer and system chancellor.
This will increase the impact the governor and lawmakers can have on tenure approval and disapproval. The University of Texas Board of Regents, who will decide on faculty tenure, is selected by the governor and approved by the Senate.
The original bill, supported by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, intended to completely remove tenure in universities.
Restriction of trans athletes in college athletics
SB 15, or the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” requires college athletes to compete in competitions for their “biological sex.” A student may not compete in an intercollegiate college athletic competition designated for the opposite sex.
According to Gov. Greg Abbott, this bill aims to promote “fairness” in college athletics. This bill expands on a previous piece of legislation that bans transgender athletes from competing in K-12 sports.
Since 2020, 23 states passed legislation restricting transgender athletes from competing in school sports. As of April 2023, roughly three dozen transgender athletes have competed at the collegiate level with three transgender athletes ever winning national championships.
Banning gender-affirming care for minors
SB 14 prevents minors from receiving hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers or gender-confirmation surgery. Any healthcare professional who prescribe these treatments to treat gender dysphoria or other mental health issues will lose their medical license.
Maria Cantú Hexsel, state district court judge, filed a temporary hold on the bill, saying that it interferes with families’ private decisions and strips parents of their rights over their child’s medical care. However, the Texas Supreme Court lifted the ban on Aug. 31 without any explanation for their decision.
Minors who have access to gender-affirming care show improvements to their mental health and often have similar levels of mental health when compared to their cisgender peers, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Regulating library books
House Bill 900 attempts to ban sexually explicit books from school libraries, requiring book sellers to rate books based on the presence of sexual materials. Books with a “sexually explicit” rating are banned from school libraries, and books with a “sexually relevant” rating require parental authorization before a student can check them out.
State bookstores and national bookseller associations sued the state in July, saying the law violates the First and 14th amendments. The plaintiffs claim the law uses vague language and targets protected forms of speech.
Removal of sexually explicit performances from public spaces
SB 12 aims to restrict certain drag shows and other explicit performances from public spaces or in the presence of minors. The law will criminalize businesses or venues that host shows with suggestive dancing or certain prosthetics that exaggerate sexual characteristics.
LGBTQ+ rights groups sued Texas’ attorney general’s office, saying this bill violates the First Amendment. The judge temporarily blocked the bill, saying that the implementation of this bill would likely cause irreparable damage to the plaintiffs.
A final decision is expected to come in the next couple of weeks with Texas likely appealing the results.
Decreasing the authority of cities
HB 2127, also called the “Super Preemption Bill,” limits cities and counties from enacting certain kinds of laws. This would eliminate various worker protection laws, like mandatory water breaks, created by certain cities.
Another criticism of this bill is that cities would be required to consult the state legislature before passing certain kinds of legislation. Since the legislature only meets every other year, any emergency legislation, like eviction holds after a hurricane, might not be passed in time.
As these bills come into effect, The Shorthorn Editorial Board thinks students should educate themselves on how they will impact their lives. Knowing this will help them understand how to take action with an informed view.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board held a special editorial board meeting with opinion editor Chris Huddleston, copy desk chief Deekota Diaz, sports editor Isaac Appelt and editor-in-chief Mandy Huynh to make this decision.
