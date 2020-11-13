Editorial: Texas has failed its coronavirus response

Last week, Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million active COVID-19 cases in America. Tarrant County reported its highest death toll in two months, and there are hundreds of new reported cases every day.
As cases and death counts rise, it is clear our leaders have failed us. Despite ample warnings from other states and other parts of the world, Texas has failed to contain the virus.
El Paso has begun operating mobile morgues, anticipating a new wave of deaths as its hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients. As the state passed the 1 million milestone, leaders gave no indication of shutting down again or imposing other restrictions.
According to NPR, if Texas were its own country, it would rank in the top 10 nations with the most overall coronavirus infections. More people have contracted COVID-19 from Texas prisons than any other prison system in the country. Across the state, people are getting sick and dying.
We aren’t doing much better locally. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, COVID-19 patients make up 16% of the total number of occupied beds in the county as of Tuesday. The all-time high was 20%, which gradually tapered down to 7% Sept. 21. Cases have been steadily increasing since then.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients occupied 13% of all available hospital beds in the county. This is just 2 percentage points below the 15% threshold Gov. Greg Abbott set when deciding whether to close businesses again.
Texas was one of the first states to reopen after its initial shutdown. While Gov. Abbott did release a detailed plan, it seems that plan has failed. Cases are rising, and Texans are succumbing to this virus every day. Tarrant County officials aren’t taking any actions to mitigate the spread of the pandemic in our city.
Some could say the number of cases isn’t as high as the peak of the pandemic, that any restrictions would stall the economy even further. It’s true, the number of hospitalizations in our county aren’t as high as they were over the summer. But unless our local and state governments take actions to mitigate the number of infections, they will be soon.
When we elect our leaders, we have the expectation that they will make certain hard decisions. Our leaders haven’t made those decisions, and families across Texas are suffering as a result. Neither the state nor the county has proposed new restrictions or brought up the possibility of shutting down again. The state’s response to this virus has been dismal.
It’s time for elected officials to once again make a series of hard decisions. We ask them to make those decisions while vulnerable Texans are still breathing.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. Perez was not present for this editorial decision, and Colby Farr, associate news editor, filled in.
