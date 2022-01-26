Editorial: Texan voters should register to participate in the primary election this March

In the past few years, Texans endured a pandemic, cost of living increases, a winter storm and more. Rarely can anyone deny the impact of politics in their daily lives anymore. People should take part in every election to ensure they elect the candidates who align with their visions and beliefs.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages every Texan to register to vote for the state’s primary election before the Jan. 31 deadline. Those who are registered should still go to the Texas secretary of state’s website to ensure they have verified their voting registration. The primary determines the final candidates for the general election where the winners will impact every Texan’s daily life.
A primary election is different from a general election. Primary is an election where voters nominate one or more delegates from a particular political party, according to Merriam-Webster.
To register, voters must submit a paper voter registration application at least 30 days before the election. They can either request a postage-paid application, find one at post offices, high schools or government offices or simply download and mail it to the voter registrar in their counties before Jan. 31.
In the 2020 primary election, only about four million out of 16 million registered voters in Texas voted, a quarter of eligible voters, according to the Texas Tribune. But this number was high, as it happened in the year of a presidential election. During the primary election for the U.S. Senate in 2018, only around 2.5 million Texans voted.
The numbers are disappointing. People should participate in this year’s primary election, as it’s the ultimate step to finding the right candidates for general elections.
Every election, supporters from both parties scratch their heads at the candidates or decide not to vote because they don’t like any of them.
Of around 8,000 eligible voters surveyed by political data outlet FiveThirtyEight in 2020, 31% of participants said they didn’t vote because they didn’t prefer any candidate over another. Twenty-six percent believed nothing would change from voting.
The primary election also provides a platform for voters to understand the options and candidates they will be voting for during the general election. Texans should consider reading about the candidates and following their social media to understand their platforms and ensure they’re picking the best people going into the general election.
Voting in a primary election allows people to inform their political parties which candidates are performing well with different demographics, including age, race, regions and more, so the final candidate for the general election can adjust their policies and campaign strategies.
People tend to get carried away by the power of the federal government and presidential policies, forgetting the power of local government.
In the end, every Texan’s life is affected by local government and how it decides to run their districts. If people feel unhappy with their water quality, city transportation or how a school board allocates its constituents’ tax money, those issues are addressed by the local government.
Texan voters should also acknowledge that this will be the first election since Gov. Greg Abbott approved the redistricting maps last year. Due to the state congressional and State Board of Education districts, voters should check their voting information to ensure which districts they’re in and which candidates they’re voting for.
Districts with a majority of minority voters will be weakened under this new map and so will currently-selected leaders.
Participating in the primary also shows the strength of voters’ preferred political parties. When voters arrive at the polls, they will be asked if they want a Republican or Democratic ballot. Then, they will vote for candidates from their specific party. A voter’s party affiliation may change each year if a voter wishes to switch, according to the Texas Election Code.
The more people that show up to vote for a candidate, the more weight that candidate can pull in a general election against an opponent from the other political party. If a candidate wins from just a small pool of voters, it may become difficult to predict their performance in a general election.
Once voters have registered for the primary election, it’s worth remembering this will be the first election under new voting rules. Only voters who are either out of town, over 65 or disabled are eligible for mail-in ballots in Texas, according to NPR.
Each election will tackle different issues, handling many responsibilities and consequences for many years.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages Texans to not overlook any election because it may affect their daily lives. It’s time people reject the idea that their votes don’t matter. If we don’t vote, it’s difficult to justify blaming the results on those who do.
Voting is a right, and Texans should exercise it to better accommodate themselves, starting with this year’s primary election.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and life and entertainment reporter Ayesha Shaji.
