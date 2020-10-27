Editorial: Teachers with preexisting conditions need to be accommodated during the pandemic

A number of Texas schools are denying teachers with preexisting conditions the right to work from home, even if their illnesses make them susceptible to COVID-19. As cases begin to rise again, now is not the time for school districts to put lives at risk.
The Shorthorn calls on school districts across the state to give teachers with preexisting conditions the right to work from home.
Federal disability laws allow employees to ask their bosses for reasonable accommodations if they have an illness which puts them at greater risk for COVID-19, including working from home. By law, school districts are obligated to grant these requests unless they place an “undue burden” on the district, including costing too much or impeding their ability to run the school.
However, some school districts are requiring teachers to return to work even if they have a condition that would make COVID-19 more life-threatening. Many schools have had students come back, and others require more teachers in the classroom.
We understand that school districts need their staff to teach in-person due to the growing number of students returning to school. However, putting teachers' lives on the line is not the answer.
According to The Texas Tribune, the International Leadership of Texas charter school denied a pregnant counselor’s request to work from home, saying she must instead use the rest of her paid leave time. This means she will have no time to recover after her baby is born. According to the Centers for Disease Control, pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
An Eanes ISD middle school teacher with chronic bronchitis was initially given permission to work from home. Now, as students return to the school, administrators are asking all their staff to return as well. This teacher is still working with the school’s administrators in hopes of getting further accommodation.
Some could say teachers have a duty to return to their classrooms. We think teachers are already burdened by low pay and long hours. Teaching is one of the most demanding professions even in the best of times, and asking teachers with illnesses to work in-person during a pandemic is asking too much.
We call for districts to grant teachers with preexisting conditions the right to work from home. This may put financial burden on school districts, and we understand that. However, there should never be a price tag on human life.
The Shorthorn editorial board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. Ramirez was not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Megan Cardona filled in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.