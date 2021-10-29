With only a few weeks left before the semester ends, students and professors are gearing to prepare for final exams. While students don’t have much choice regarding test modality or format, professors can still decide on how they want to challenge their students this semester.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages professors to avoid relying on artificial intelligence-based services to conduct their online exams. Whether it’s an in-person or online test, professors should consider allowing students to use their notes or the internet during exams.
Students should also not be tested on definition-based questions. Instead, professors should use the lecture concepts to come up with questions based on real-life applications.
Even though people may benefit from memorizing concepts and definitions, everybody can look up that information in seconds with the growth of smartphones and technology. Professors should encourage students to look for information in this ever-changing technological age instead of restricting them to using brain power for memorizing theoretical concepts.
While professors are understandably using AI-based software to uphold the integrity of the exam, they wouldn’t have to worry about their students cheating if they create a different test model with more comprehensive application questions since the answers would be too specific to be found online.
Some students may find it unreasonable to memorize concepts easily found on the internet, so they may grow disinterested in the class content and not learn much at all. It may also be worth considering that once students have graduated, they will rarely use definitions and may just find them on the internet if necessary.
What they need is real-life application and problem-solving skills because the internet can hardly teach that to them.
Instead of simply learning about abstract definitions and concepts, students should instead understand how and when those would apply in real life.
While most of the UTA community have returned to in-person classes this semester, some professors and students are still hesitant to completely return to campus. Thus, they gravitate toward virtual or hybrid options, leading UTA professors to conduct their exams differently.
Some professors have asked students to do tests in person, while some allow theirs to complete their exams on Canvas. In some cases, students have to turn on their cameras and use AI-based online exam proctoring software such as Lockdown Browser or Proctorio.
In spring 2021, the University of Texas at Austin’s Academic Integrity Committee encouraged professors to avoid AI-based software because of the effects test anxiety had on students’ mental health, according to its Online Testing Recommendation report.
Proctorio system uses gaze-detection, face-detection and computer-monitoring software to alert professors if students have any abnormal head or mouse movement, eye wandering, tab opening, scrolling, clicking, typing or computer window resizing, according to The Washington Post.
The software also flags students if they finish the test too quickly or slowly. So, it’s not surprising why they cause students to become more stressed while taking their tests.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, UT Austin referred 27 potential cases of violating academic integrity to the Student Conduct and Academic Integrity Office but only upheld 13 of them, according to the report.
The committee said those numbers were minimal, considering its professors extensively used it throughout the year.
If instructors have to use AI-based software, they may consider mentioning the test modality in the syllabus so students don’t feel blindsided once they’ve registered for the class. Professors may explain why they chose that particular test modality for their course so students can better understand the issue.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages professors to change their testing structure and allow students to use notes during exams if it helps them apply those definitions to real-life applications. Both professors and students should compromise and work with each other to streamline the testing and grading process.
Students are willing to learn, but they should absorb something not available on the internet.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
