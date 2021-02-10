Editorial: Students should take advantage of UTA’s proactive COVID-19 testing

UTA offers free proactive COVID-19 testing for students on campus regardless of whether they have insurance. Students should take advantage of the opportunity now that it is easily accessible.
As of Monday, Arlington has 38,614 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 482 deaths, and there have been 407 confirmed cases in the UTA community since March 14. This includes UTA faculty, staff, students and vendors/contractors.
As COVID-19 cases increase, proactive testing provides students with the reassurance and peace of mind to interact with others without fear of spreading the virus.
Students spending frequent amounts of time on campus where others gather can comfortably participate knowing they are COVID-19 free.
Students who wish to be proactively tested by Health Services must not be showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as proactive testing is intended to ensure the situation is monitored and an appropriate response can be made.
Health Services will offer proactive testing from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Arlington Hall, according to previous reporting by The Shorthorn.
There is a limited amount of availability, so students must schedule an appointment through the MavCare Patient Portal to get a test. The testing location will be confirmed after scheduling an appointment.
According to previous reporting by The Shorthorn, UTA administers polymerase chain reaction tests, which are considered the most accurate and reliable. The results will come back in 24 to 48 hours.
We encourage students to take the initiative and schedule a time to get tested, especially if they have recently visited campus, live on campus or plan to visit campus.
Anyone exposed to COVID-19 or showing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider first, and employees seeking testing must contact their healthcare provider or local health department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend getting tested if you have already tested positive during the last three months and do not currently have symptoms.
As the pandemic continues, it is important that students who attend class, travel or go out do everything they can to ensure they aren’t spreading the virus to others. The Shorthorn encourages students to take advantage of the new proactive testing offered by the university.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
