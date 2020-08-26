Editorial: Students deserve to be informed about UTA’s COVID-19 contingency plans

In mid-March, UTA closed its campus as COVID-19 cases began to rise in the United States. In mid-August, university administration released its Campus Repopulation Plan, which outlines UTA’s plans to keep cases from spreading and procedures for a future campus shutdown.
However, the plan fails to mention how many cases, deaths or instances of community transmission would warrant another university shutdown, leaving students in the dark and unable to make informed plans for the future.
Students deserve to know if and when the campus is nearing closure so they can make appropriate accommodations for the rest of the semester.
Students make significant investments to live on campus. It costs time and money to move in or out. As the cost of on-campus living rises and meal plan requirements are standardized, students have increasingly more to lose if they are forced to vacate.
Last semester, when the university announced a spring break extension, it was understandable that they could not provide students with a warning as events were outside anyone’s control.
But now we are beginning the semester with millions of cases in the U.S. and few signs of recovery. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the campus shuts down again, and students deserve to know how close UTA leadership is to making that decision.
The Repopulation Plan lists a series of “COVID-19 indicators” which UTA leadership “may use to… support its planning and decision making process.” These indicators include actions by public officials, the number and trends of cases as well as testing and contract tracing capacity.
The plan also mentions that the university will follow established decision making protocols, which include consultation with UT System Administration.
What the document fails to do is be specific. What are the decision making protocols? How many cases would result in the reclosing of campus? 50? 100? 1,000? What about deaths? The plan doesn’t mention the word “death,” but surely UTA’s leadership knows it’s possible students, faculty or staff could die because of COVID-19.
It’s understandable that administration would not want to back itself into a corner by stating plainly that campus will shut down after a certain number of cases. Ambiguity leaves flexibility for leadership to make decisions as events develop. Besides, it’s expensive for a university to close down, and The Shorthorn recognizes this.
To their credit, UTA leadership has created a comprehensive plan to keep students and staff safe. But only time will tell whether these measures are effective, and students have the right to know how and when to prepare for a worst-case scenario should things go south this semester.
Some universities have shut down already. The Hill reports that the University of Notre Dame, Michigan State University and the University of North Carolina have all shuttered their campuses after COVID-19 outbreaks shortly after reopening for the fall.
We live in hard times, and hard times require hard decisions. But the student population deserves to be informed on the decision making process. We accept that we may be forced home in a few weeks or months. But we want to know how close that moment is before it comes, and call on UTA leadership to give us concrete answers.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
Managing editor Arianna Vedia stood in for Amaya at this meeting.
