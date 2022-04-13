Editorial: Student loan debts need long-term solutions

President Joe Biden recently announced pausing student loan payments through Aug. 31. This is the government’s seventh extension since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Biden administration’s announcement is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. Americans deserve a direct answer on how they can deal with student loan debt.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes it’s unrealistic to cancel tens of millions of borrowers’ student debt. Forgiving it nationally would mean Biden has to cancel over $1.7 trillion with just the stroke of a pen and no consent from Congress, an unrealistic and temporary solution.
On his presidential campaign trail, Biden proposed forgiving $10,000 of everyone’s federal student loan debt, which hasn’t been fulfilled. His proposal faced pushback from Democratic politicians, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chuck Schumer of New York, who drafted a letter suggesting the president cancel up to $50,000 through an executive order.
The senators also urged Biden to extend pausing payments, interests and the collection of student debts until the economy reaches pre-pandemic employment levels.
They also cited an analysis from Roosevelt Institute that stated resuming payments will strip over 18 million student loan borrowers’ budgets of approximately $7 billion a month and $85 billion annually. However, debt cancellation could add more than $173 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product in the first year alone, according to the analysis.
Biden resisted the push for all the right reasons. Forgiving $10,000 per borrower means Biden would spend about $370 billion, and forgiving $50,000 per borrower could cost $1 trillion, according to the Brookings Institution.
A plan to cancel $10,000 in debt for many borrowers passed the House of Representatives as part of a COVID-19 relief package in 2020. It died in the Senate.
Warren has supported affordable higher education for every American since 2019. She plans to cancel debt for more than 95% of Americans and entirely wipe out student loans for more than 75%. She also wants to provide free two-year and four-year public college education and make higher education more accessible to all Americans, especially lower-income, Black and Hispanic students, without the need for loans.
While Warren’s proposal to cancel $50,000 may be radical for some, she’s made a reasonable point in fully supporting people earning an income of less than $100,000, providing some relief for those making between $100,000 and $250,000 and offering no debt cancellation for those earning over $250,000.
Depending on the location, some institutions have higher costs and fees, and it would be a mistake to treat every case of student loan forgiveness the same. Instead of the proposed $50,000 forgiveness, the government should consider smaller amounts of debt forgiveness, with large ones going toward low-income graduates.
In February, a survey from the Student Debt Crisis Center found that 92% of over 23,000 fully employed student loan borrowers said they felt worried about affording their payments when the pause on payment and interest were first going to expire May 1. One-in-three borrowers said they will have to reduce spending on necessities like food, rent and health care to pay for student loan debt when it resumes.
The racialized impact of higher education financing should also influence lawmakers’ efforts to support low-income graduates. Twenty years later, Black borrowers still owe 95% of debt accrued from college while white students owe only 6%, according to the Institute on Assets and Social Policy in 2019. The retreat from public investments in higher education leaves low-income students and those of color vulnerable to the burden of student debts.
One of the universities that have based scholarship aid on students’ income is Stanford University.
Almost all students whose family income is less than $150,000 qualify for scholarship aid, according to the university’s website. Only 29% of its students with a family income higher than $300,000 qualify for the scholarship.
Congress should reconsider Biden’s 2021 proposal of the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which promised to make two years of community college tuition-free, increase investments in Pell Grants for low-income students and offer better financial support for families.
In March, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 140, which promised tuition-free enrollment for college students, including in-state public universities, tribal colleges and community colleges.
California also waived tuition in 2019 for first-time, full-time students attending two years of community college. Last year, North Carolina offered two years of free community college to high school graduates. Recently, the UT System Board of Regents established a $300 million endowment to expand tuition assistance programs across its seven institutions.
However, state efforts alone are not enough, and the government needs a firm, established federal plan to help students nationwide.
The president and Congress may consider charging little to no interest on the federal student loans. While repaying student loan debt may be affordable when a college student first graduates, the interest may add more stress for some. As Biden halts student loan payments for the seventh time, the pause sets interest rates at 0%.
There are reasons for charging interest on student loans, one of which may be to offset the government’s lending losses caused by inflation. Without the pause on loans, undergraduates’ current interest rate is 3.73%, and it’s 5.28% for graduate students.
College graduates from the class of 2020 who took out student loans borrowed $29,927 on average, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Under the current interest rate, their monthly payments would be about $300 a month versus around $250 without interest if they take out a typical 10-year loan.
Over the life of the loan, students can save nearly $6,000, which can fund housing or a car. If the pause on interest rates hasn’t heavily affected the economy during the past two years, then that’s a sign for the president and Congress to consider permanently removing them.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes in providing equal education opportunities for everybody, whether they come from a low- or high-income family. Education is essential.
American culture requires people to attain a degree, and it’s time for Congress to help citizens find long-term solutions for education and student debt.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.