Editorial: Ruling allowing social workers to discriminate against disabled, LGBTQ Texans must be rescinded

The Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners voted unanimously last week to change a section of its code of conduct which establishes when a social worker may refuse to serve someone. The revised ruling, which came after a recommendation from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, now allows social workers to deny clients based on disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Many social workers have spoken out against the ruling, stating it is at odds with the ethical obligations of social workers. The Shorthorn agrees, and calls on the board to revisit its ruling. If the state board cannot change the ruling because of state law, we call on that law to be altered.
According to The Texas Tribune, Gov. Abbott’s office recommended the change because the code’s nondiscrimination protections went beyond protections laid out in state law, which governs how and when the state may discipline social workers.
We understand the ruling was made to comply with state law. However, the board made its decision without consulting licensed social workers. Social worker Steven Parks pointed out that the ruling allows social workers to behave unethically.
According to a study from the University of Chicago, LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their non-LGBTQ peers, making up 40% of the homeless youth population.
Helping homeless youth is just one of many duties a social worker is responsible for. Stripping these protections leaves some of the country’s most at-risk populations even more vulnerable.
According to the International Federation of Social Workers, vulnerable people with disabilities depend on social workers for social inclusion, community living, family support, employment and rehabilitation. In addition to jeopardizing LGBTQ individuals, the ruling could also strip people with disabilities of basic necessities.
Some could say the state board simply made the ruling to comply with Texas law. This is true, and it’s likely the state board had limited choice in the matter. However, we feel that the state board should have at least fought against the revision, which now allows for unethical practices by social workers and endangers vulnerable Texans.
The board passed a ban on discrimination against LGBTQ inidividuals in 2010. In 2012, it added protections for gender identity and expression. We think the board and the state should abide by the precedent they set and keep these protections intact.
We call on the state board to revisit its decision. If board members’ hands are tied by state law, we call on the Texas Legislature to change the law to prevent discrimination against the LGBTQ and disabled communities.
The Shorthorn editorial board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
