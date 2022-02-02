As Roe v. Wade celebrated its 49th birthday Jan. 22, it’s hard to believe the landmark ruling may not make it to 50 in its current form.
The Texas abortion ban, or Senate Bill 8, has opened the door to further restrict people’s abortion rights. The Supreme Court’s decision on the Mississippi case, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in June 2021 could overturn the landmark ruling.
The case seeks to make abortions illegal after 15 weeks instead of the current 24-week mark as a result of Roe v. Wade.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the anti-abortion movement formed over the last five decades has come close to being successful. Roe v. Wade is about more than abortion — it’s to reassure people they have the right to own their bodies. People should learn about the history behind abortion and listen to those seeking an abortion.
They should not assist those wanting an abortion because it’s illegal. SB 8 bans abortion after six weeks with the exception of a medical emergency. It also allows private citizens to sue those who practice abortion or assist people looking for one. People can collect at least $10,000 if the suits are successful.
People born after Roe v. Wade don’t know a world without legal abortion.
Before the ruling in 1973, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. resorted to illegal abortions each year, which resulted in deaths due to unsafe practices, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
The death toll sharply decreased after the ruling. In 1972, 39 people died from illegal abortions compared to two deaths in 1976, according to a research by Guttmacher Institute.
When the Texas Heartbeat Act took effect in September 2021, the number of in-state abortions fell by 50% compared to the year before, according to UT Austin’s Texas Policy Evaluation Project. The decline in the number of abortions in Texas was 12% steeper than when Gov. Greg Abbott banned abortion for a month in March 2020, deeming it not medically important.
However, an abortion clinic in Oklahoma City said two-thirds of its patients came from Texas after the ruling, according to The New York Times. In September 2021, about half the patients at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Louisiana, came from Texas.
At the Little Rock Family Planning Services in Arkansas, Texas patients made up 19% of the caseload in September 2021 compared to less than 2% in the previous month.
Pregnant people are driving out of state and paying out of pocket as solutions for having an abortion. What the Texas government thought would help lower the number of abortions and save lives has led to more pregnant people crossing state lines
or looking for unsafe options.
There are more than enough reasons to believe the court case in Mississippi will change the impact of Roe v. Wade on its 49th anniversary. The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a vocal supporter of abortion, and the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative who’s been avoiding discussing reproductive rights, already pose a potential risk of overturning legal abortion.
It’s also not guaranteed the 6-to-3 conservative majority Supreme Court will overrule Roe v. Wade. But it’s worth noting legislatures in 22 states would make a move to ban abortion once Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to The New York Times.
In Texas, Abbott has already signed a bill into law that would immediately make abortions illegal 30 days after Roe v. Wade is overturned.
It’s demoralizing to see where this case is heading. A Planned Parenthood in Lubbock, Texas, recently dropped its case against the city over stopping the abortion ban. Since SB 8, the clinic has stopped providing abortions, leaving pregnant people to drive to the second closest place in Fort Worth — over 300 miles away.
It seems hopeless for the abortion movement, and there’s not much to do until the Supreme Court’s ruling in June.
If people don’t intend to give birth, they can only hope to figure out whether they’re pregnant before six weeks. They should seek support and make sure they’re making safe decisions after six weeks.
People should acknowledge the history of Roe v. Wade and its national impact on pregnant people. Those who know people seeking an abortion after six weeks should not try to assist due to legal implications and simply listen and provide a support system instead.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes when people know they are not ready for pregnancy, they really aren’t, and the government should not feel worried about them. People have always had abortions, legal or illegal, and will continue to do so. Making abortions illegal will never stop them from happening, it will only make them deadlier and less accessible.
Those who died because of unsafe procedures cause us to wonder: If the government doesn’t care enough about those alive and breathing, why try to save those yet to be born?
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and life and entertainment reporter Ayesha Shaji. Shaji was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Jill Bold filled in.
